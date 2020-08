Losing weight is not an easy task. But it is not impossible. Yet, for some people, nothing seems to work. If you fall in this category of people, you may have noticed that no amount of exercise and diet restrictions help you lose weight. You must have tried everything and anything to shed those extra kilos but still those fatty layers stick on to your body like stubborn irritants. You must have wondered why this is the case. The truth is you may be unknowingly sabotaging your own weight loss by making some unhealthy lifestyle choices. Yes, there are many habits and traits that can sneak up on you and sabotage your weight loss plans. Here, we list a few of them. If you can identify with even one of them, it is time for you to take stock and reinvent your routine. Also Read - Know about these health benefits of air fryer

Skipping breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you skip this meal, you are more likely to overeat later on during the day. It will make you hungrier and you may also make unhealthy food choices as a result. If this happens, all your gymming and food restrictions will be of no help and you will end up gaining more weight instead of losing it. So, always have a hearty meal at the start of the day. Foods that are high in fibre and protein can keep you full for longer. So include such foods in your breakfast. Also Read - Can intermittent fasting on the keto diet help you lose weight faster?

Eating a late dinner

If you eat dinner close to your bedtime, your body temperature, blood sugar levels and insulin may increase. This makes it difficult for you to burn fat. To ensure that your weight loss efforts are not sabotaged, eat at least 3 hours before you hit your bed. Also Read - Intermittent fasting for weight loss: How to make time-restricted eating sustainable

Taking on too much stress

Stress induces your body to store more fat. You are also more likely to make unhealthy food choices when you are stressed. So, take some time out for yourself and try to relax. Go for a walk, listen to music and just do something you enjoy every day. You may also try out yoga and meditation to bring down your stress levels.

Not getting enough sleep

Not sleeping enough is the worst thing you can do to sabotage your weight loss. Your metabolism slows down, and this makes your body incapable of burning enough calories. Your energy levels also take a hit when you don’t sleep enough, which may make it difficult for you to stick to your exercise routine. So, be sure to sleep for at least 8 to 9 hours every night.

You haven’t got a health check-up done in a long time

There are many health conditions that may make it extremely difficult for you to lose weight. Other than eating disorders like bulimia, heart disease and hormonal imbalances may also cause water retention, which may make you look fat. Sleep apnea is another condition that can make it difficult for you to get rid of your excess fat. Sometimes medication for conditions like depression, diabetes, epilepsy, hypertension and certain mental health conditions may also cause weight gain, which is difficult for you to reverse as long as you are on those drugs.