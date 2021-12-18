Craving Junk Food While On A Weight Loss Diet? Try These Low-Calorie Alternatives

You do not need to follow a strict diet plan to lose weight, just swap your regular junk foods with these healthy low-calorie alternatives.

If you are willing to reduce your weight, you do not have to follow the strict diet plan; all you have to do is change your diet with some healthy low-calorie alternatives. Diet plays a crucial role in weight loss, so it is good to be wiser while choosing what you eat. Often, people are suggested to quit all junk foods to increase weight loss. It is valid to some extent, but it makes your weight loss journey dull. Although consumption of junk food is harmful to health, it cannot be ignored totally in today's world, where there are no limitations on the variety of food.

"Everyone has a special soft corner for junk food and sweet treat in their stomach. And it is often seen that people have more than usual cravings when they are on their weight loss journey," says weight loss coach and founder of 'Curvicare' Dr. Snehal Adsule.

Satisfy your cravings with healthy alternatives

Our cravings increase when restricted to a specific diet plan. But you need not have to sacrifice your favourite foods to lose weight.

Dr. Adulse states, "A good diet plan should focus on the minimum calorie intake without sacrificing your appetite for the delicious cuisines."

Instead, she advises those trying to lose weight to satisfy their cravings with healthier alternatives of those tempting junk food items.

Swap your junk food items with these low-calorietreats

The craving for junk food often leads to the desire to consume extra calories, which are harmful in the weight loss journey. Therefore, Dr. Adsule suggests people to go for the replacement food items with low calories rather than eating the actual junk item to satisfy their cravings.

She says, "You can replace Cadbury sweets with dark chocolate, chips and wafers with unsalted popcorns, and the soft drinks with the refreshing lemonades."

The trick for a happy and healthy weight loss journey is to swap your junk food items with healthy food items, and it will help a lot in your weight loss journey.

"Staying healthy doesn't have to be boring. It can be fun. All you have to do is look for jugadu options," asserts Dr. Adsule

Replace your daily junk food routine with a healthy replacement and see the changes in your body, she adds.