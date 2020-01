If you want to lose weight, what is the first thing you do? Reduce your food intake, right? But the key to eight loss may actually lie in eating smart and mot eating less. This is what Penn State researchers say. According to them, diets focusing on foods that are low in calorie density can promote healthy weight loss while helping people to control hunger. They further add that foods that are high in water and low in fat, like fruits, vegetables, soup, lean meat and low-fat dairy products, are low in calorie density and provide few calories per bite. Such foods allow people to eat satisfying portions of food, and this may decrease feelings of hunger and deprivation while reducing calories. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition published this study.

Let us look at some low calorie density foods that you can easily add to your diet to lose weight.

Vegetables

Most vegetables are low in calories, but they have a high water content. Asparagus, green beans, broccoli and zucchini are good examples of such vegetables. You can have as much of these vegetables as you like and yet not gain weight. These are a perfect addition to your weight loss diet.

Fruits

To lose weight, avoid juices and the canned variety. Go for fresh whole fruits. These are low in calories and packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals. You can safely add apples, peaches, pears, blueberries, strawberries and citrus fruits to your diet. There is no limit to the amount you can have. And, the best thing is that, you will not gain any weight.

Carbohydrates

Whole grains come with fiber that keeps you full. Though most carbs have a high calorie density, if you keep an eye n your portion size, you should be fine. Eat whole-wheat bread, oatmeal, brown rice and whole-grain cereal instead of refined grains.

Protein

Legumes like beans, peas and lentils are good choices. These are rich in fiber. You can also add fish and chicken to your diet. These are all low calorie density foods.