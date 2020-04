So, if you want to slim down in a healthy manner, you need to know what foods you must ban from your diet. @Shutterstock

Celebrity chef James Martin recently revealed the secret behind his amazing weight loss in a TV show. He said that he achieved this by banning just one food item from his diet. And that is butter. Yes, by strictly avoiding butter, chef Martin was able to slim down significantly. Now for a person looking at any method to lose weight fast, dropping some food from regular diet makes a lot of difference. There are many seemingly innocent foods that can actually make you gain weight.

So, if you want to slim down in a healthy manner, you need to know what foods you must ban from your diet. Of course, the first foods to go are the calorie dense ones. But sometimes, even low-calorie foods can be bad because such foods may not contain enough nutrients like fiber and protein. This can leave you unsatisfied and you will be more likely to give in to temptation later.

Here, we list a few foods that are bad for your waistline.

Avoid sugary beverages

If you really want to lose weight, you need to avoid all beverages that come with added sugars. Most fruit juices in the market are very sugary as are carbonated beverages. So, avoid all sodas, sports drinks, and fruit juices. You will be doing away with a significant amount of empty calories.

Say no to baked foods

Cookies, pastries and baked desserts contain a lot of sugar and trans fat. As we all know, intake of trans fat is one of the leading causes of obesity today. It is also a leading cause of stroke and heart disease. So stay away from all kinds of baked food.

White bread

White bread is made from refined wheat flour. This is high in calories and carbs and has a very low nutritional value. Food items made with refined flour again gives you a lot of empty calories. This food item hardly has any fiber, protein or any other nutrients. Instead, if you are serious about your weight loss, you can shift to whole grain bread. These will give you enough fibre to increase your sense of satiety and keep you full for longer.

White rice

This is polished rice and it contains hardly any nutrients. It has a high glycemic index and it can add inches to your waist. A healthier option is brown rice or quinoa. These are rich in dietary fiber and this nutrient can keep you full for a longer time. This will prevent you from giving in to temptation and having unhealthy snacks that aid weight gain.

Processed meat

Any meat that is dried, smoked, fermented or canned is processed meat. These have a very high sodium content and their nutritional value is almost nil. Instead of this, go for lean meat and fish. These will satisfy your craving and help you stay slim too.

Alcohol

If you are trying to lose weight, then stay away from all kinds of alcoholic beverages. These contain a lot of sugar and are calorie dense. Besides, alcohol may also make you overeat. So it is best to stay away from them.