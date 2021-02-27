Are you someone trying to lose weight? On your pursuit of weight loss you must have tried a million different exercises. One form of exercise extremely popular among people is yoga. But for people it is too slow but worry not. What if we tell you that there is a form of yoga that is more intense then the traditional form? There is a form of yoga called cardio yoga that gives you the same benefits but involves a higher level of intensity. Studies have shown that cardio yoga ramps up calories and aids weight loss. Cardio yoga is a