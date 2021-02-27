Are you someone trying to lose weight? On your pursuit of weight loss, you must have tried a million different exercises. One form of exercise extremely popular among people is yoga. But for people, it is too slow but worry not. What if we tell you that there is a form of yoga that is more intense then the traditional form? There is a form of yoga called cardio yoga that gives you the same benefits but involves a higher level of intensity. Studies have shown that cardio yoga ramps up calories and aids weight loss. Also Read - Yoga for weight loss: 5 yoga asanas to get rid of flabby arms

Cardio yoga is a type of workout that combines yoga with cardiovascular or cardio exercises. This is a popular form of exercise among people who enjoy the benefits of yoga but want more intensity. Finding its roots in Indian philosophy, yoga involves poses, breathing techniques and meditation practices that provides a plethora of health benefits. This workout incorporates movements of yoga but a quicker pace and continuous flow. It focuses on engaging more muscles and challenge your cardiovascular or circulatory system. Also Read - 10 reasons to start your day with Surya Namaskar

Cardio Yoga Poses

Here are some yoga poses that are moderate-intensity cardio yoga workouts:

Samasthiti

Stand straight with your feet together and distribute your weight evenly. Your shoulders should be rolled back, and your hands should be by your side and keep your chin parallel to the ground.

Urdhva Hatasana

Inhale and bend your knees. Now, raise your arms over your head and bring your palms together. Look at your thumbs while you do this.

Uttanasana

Breathe out and straighten your legs. Bend forward and bring your hands down. Keep your neck relaxed.

Urdvah Uttanasana

Inhale and lengthen your spine. Look upward and opening your shoulders.

Chaturanga Dandasana

Exhale and step your feet back. Now, bend your elbows and tuck them into your sides. Lower your body and keep your knees off the floor.

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

Now, inhale and press your palms firmly on the mat and slowly lift your torso, hips, and knees off the mat. Open your shoulders and look up to the ceiling.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Exhale and lift your hips up, straighten your knees and elbows (form an inverted V-shape). Hands and feet should be width apart and parallel to each other. Press your hands into the ground and keep your neck lengthened by touching the ears to the inner arms. Hold the pose and take long deep breaths.

Urdhva Uttanasana

Inhale and press your palms firmly on the mat and slowly lift your torso, hips, and knees off the mat. Open your shoulders and look up to the ceiling.

Samasthiti

Exhale and straighten your legs and bring your arms to the side (repeat step 1 again).

Takeaway

Cardio yoga is a more intense version of traditional yoga. It involves yoga-inspired and different moves in various sequences to elevate your heart rate and burn more calories. While this form of exercise can help you lose weight, but you need to eat a healthy diet to shed extra kilos effectively.