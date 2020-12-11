Rice is touted as unhealthy food, especially for those trying to lose weight. But is it really that bad? Let’s find out.

On your pursuit for weight loss, you must have discarded some foods and included some in your diet. One food that has always been in bad limelight when it comes to weight loss is rice. People trying to watch their weight are often told to give up on this ingredient. Most people fear consuming it when on a weight loss diet because it is high in carbs. But Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal, Founder and Owner, Arooshi’s Nutrylife, says that what people often overlook is the fact that rice is “low in fat and is easily digestible.” Also Read - Weight loss diet: No need to ditch rice completely

It is difficult to imagine Indian curries without its rice or even biryani. It can be cooked into multiple variations, including idli, dosa, pulao, etc. But is eating it really bad for someone trying to shed extra kilos? Let’s find out. Also Read - Brown rice: The ultimate beauty enhancer

Rice For Weight Loss

To understand the effects of this grain on your health, let us first learn what does it contain. Are there any nutritional benefits of rice, or is it straight up unhealthy? Also Read - 4 tips to reduce the risk of colon cancer

Brown Rice Is Healthier Than White

White rice is obtained by removing the outer covering of the rice grain, which contains most of the essential nutrients. This is the reason why it is touted as an unhealthy ingredient. However, these nutrients are present in brown rice.

“A good weight loss diet should provide enough fibre to promote satiety. You can have rice when following a weight loss diet till it provides enough fibre which can be easily be done by pairing it with lots of veggies or you can easily choose to have brown rice which is a good source of B vitamins and fibre,” says Ms Aggarwal.

Rice Has A High Glycemic Index

Glycemic index (GI) ranks the foods according to their effect on blood sugar levels. According to the National Institutes of Health, white rice has a GI of 64, whereas brown ones have a GI of 55. What this means is that carbs in white rice are turned into blood sugar more rapidly than those in brown rice. This is one of the primary reasons why people with type 2 diabetes are not recommended to eat it. So, be careful of this when including this grain in your diet.

Portion Control Is Key

Several years of research has shown that portion control is important when you’re trying to lose weight and keep it off. Controlling your food intake can help you in more ways than one. Not only will it help you lose weight, but help you manage portions to end cramping and bloating after eating. You must also consume fewer calories than you are able to burn in a day. It becomes more important to practise portion control for someone trying to lose weight.

Ms Aggarwal advises, “portion control is a golden rule to be followed while consuming rice, while on a weight loss journey.”

Smart Cooking is Important

Opting for a low-calorie cooking method is vital for someone trying to shed extra kilos. Boiling your rice is a tried and tested method that can help you cut back on calories. You can use coconut oil to make it healthier.

So, you can have rice on a weight loss journey, but you must make smart choices while consuming it. Also, any weight loss regime is incomplete without eating a diet rich in essential nutrients and exercising regularly.