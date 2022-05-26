Calorie-Restricted Diet Vs Time-Restricted Eating: Which Is More Effective For Weight Loss?

Trying to lose weight? You may have come across various diet plans that either focus on time-restricted eating or calorie restriction. Read on to know the difference.

People wishing to lose weight may be looking for the best diet trends to follow. If you're one of them, you may be wondering if you should opt for calorie restriction diet or time-restricted eating. You have come to the right place!

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr. Varsha Gorey, Senior Clinical Dietitian at Apollo hospitals, Navi Mumbai, explains the differences between calorie-restricted diet and time-restricted eating, as well as the efficacy and safety of popular weight loss diet trends. Excerpts:

What is calorie-restricted diet?

Every 8 out of 10 individuals are in quest of result-oriented diets. Enormous data have proven that reducing the calories is key component in losing and maintaining weight. Most of the Indians have on an average calorie consumption of 2000 to 2500/day on week days. Mostly calories consumed are from carbohydrates and fats, with limited amount from proteins. Following a systematic diet plan ensures that you have a fixed proportion of carbohydrates, fats and proteins. Calorie-restricted diet aims to cut down overall calories of carbohydrate and fatty foods.

What is time-restricted eating?

Over the last decade new diets trends have evolved that focused on time-restricted eating. Several studies have highlighted the importance of time-controlled diets such as Intermittent Fasting (IF). Typical IF is of 16:8, whereby fasting is for 16 hours, and mealtime (eating time) window period is of 8 hours. The first meal could be taken between mornings 9 and 12 noon. Subsequently, between 5 and 8 pm would be the second meal. Benefits of this diet includes weight loss, blood sugar control for prediabetes as well as diabetics.

This type of time-restricted diet may be difficult to follow for those who are habitual of food grazing (eating frequently as you see the food) and binge-eating (go on eating large portions of food), mostly junk food.

Also, one needs to be cautious while following time-restricted diets. It's recommended to do under the supervision of an expert. Eating intelligently with right knowledge is crucial to balance all essential nutrients and prevent nutrition deficiencies. Some possible side effects are constipation, headache, hypotension (low BP), and hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Few studies have proven intermittent fasting to be effective in weight loss and tackling metabolic and hormonal health issues, such as PCOD, Type 2 Diabetes. However, women during lactation phase, teenagers find it practically difficult to follow if.

Which one is best for weight loss: Calorie-restricted diet or time-restricted diet?

Research has shown conflicting results. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine compared the benefits of calorie restriction with or without time-restricted eating on people with obesity for 12 months. The researchers found the regimen of time-restricted eating not more beneficial with regard to reduction in body weight, body fat, or metabolic risk factors than daily calorie restriction.

According to Dr. Gorey, not enough studies have been done on large heterogenic population for understanding long term benefits of Intermittent Fasting.

She believes that synchronization of circadian rhythm (biological body clock), time restriction and calorie restriction can offer the best health benefits.