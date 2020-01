Well, this may not be very comfortable but if you want to melt those fats, you must crank up your air conditioner. @Shutterstock

Weight loss is not easy. But if you go about it in a disciplined and planned manner, you will be able to accomplish your goal. But even then, it is never quick or fast enough for your liking, right? You want to get to your perfect weight as soon as you can. For this, you go on crash diets and exercise intensely. But this is not good for your health. Instead just try to lose more calories. You must be thinking that this is easier said than done. Actually it is. If you do the right things, you will burn off your calories much faster. And, before you know it, your weight loss goal will be accomplished.

Here, we reveal the secrets that will help you burn off the calories really fast.

Morning exercises

Regular gym sessions are great and needed for consistent weight loss along with a proper diet. But if you go to the gym in the morning it will help you burn off more calories. Or you can start at home to. Just do some stretches as soon as you get up in the morning. Follow this up with some spot jumps and push-ups. Or just pick any activity that increases your heart rate and leaves you sweating.

Keep your room on the cooler side

Well, this may not be very comfortable but if you want to melt those fats, you must crank up your air conditioner. A cold and chilly environment will stimulate your brown fat to burn more energy and produce heat. This will obviously burn calories to keep you warm.

Walk instead of taking the car

If you need to go to the nearby market, just walk. Don’t take the easy way out and hop into your car. This is also a way of exercising that will burn off calories. And, the best thing is that, you won’t even realise it.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator

You may be in a hurry and tied by the time you reach office. But make it a point to take the stairs. Don’t head for the elevator to take the easy way out. This will help you burn off more calories. It will also improve your overall health.