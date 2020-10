Many people who are trying to lose weight skip breakfast, but this can actually hinder your progress. If you don’t eat the a.m. meal, you may get so hungry later on and end up snacking on high-fat, high-sugar foods. Health experts are divided on the importance of breakfast for weight loss. Some theories suggest that people who skip breakfast are more prone to weight gain, as it compels them to eat more during lunch. Many studies also link eating breakfast to lower chances of getting diabetes and heart disease. In addition, breakfast helps kick-start your metabolism, gives you the energy you need for the day ahead and helps you focus at work or at school. Also Read - Boost your heart health and lose weight too: Follow the 3-day cardiac diet

Usually, breakfast foods are good sources of essential nutrients such as calcium, iron and B vitamins, protein and fibre. If you skip breakfast, these nutrients are less likely to be compensated for later in the day. While breakfast is important for weight loss, what you eat matters, too. Here are some foods that you should take off your plate. Also Read - Chewing gum for weight loss: Here’s the truth

Bagels, Pancakes and Waffles

Bagels, pancakes, waffles and other baked breakfast goods are usually made with refined grains, which are stripped of valuable nutrients including fibre in the refining process. Having said do, you can enjoy these delicious breakfast foods by making some simple switches. Look for bagels, pancakes and waffles made from whole-wheat or whole-grains. Also Read - This is the right way to eat chia seeds for weight loss

Apart from your food choices, how you top them counts, too. Remember that maple syrup is still an added sugar. According to the American Heart Association, you should limit your daily added sugar intake to 25 grams ( if you’re a woman and 36 grams ( if you’re a man).

Packaged or Flavored Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option if you’re trying to lose weight, but not the packaged ones that are loaded with sugar. A small flavored oatmeal packet may have 8 grams of added sugar and minimal fiber or protein. This means it will be digested faster and you will be left feeling hungry soon after. Plus, your blood sugar could dip.

So, always go for plain flavor oatmeal and try to avoid using added sugars. Instead top your oats with fresh or dried fruit. Using milk or adding nuts is another great option to get in some protein and fat.

2 Easy Breakfast Options to Lose Weight

When you’re trying to lose weight, don’t skip breakfast and don’t overcomplicate it. Here are four easy breakfast options to lose weight.

Scrambled Eggs

Aside from the high protein content, eggs are loaded with other important nutrients including zinc, vitamin D and vitamin B12. It may take you less than five minutes to make scrambled eggs. For a balanced meal, add some fruit, a slice of toast and nut butter to your plate.

Avocado Toast

Avocado mainly consists of healthy monounsaturated fats but it’s also a good source of fiber. Thus eating avocado can make you feel fuller for longer and less likely to reach for the snacks.

Just mashed avocado on a slice of whole-grain bread and topped with an egg or two. This will give you a great mix of complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and protein.