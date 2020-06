As gyms have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at-home exercises are gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts around the world. One such exercises that you can easily and conveniently do at home to stay fit and healthy is skipping rope. It is also an excellent workout to lose weight as it involves all the body muscles. Swinging the rope can help tone up your hips, stomach, thighs, and buttocks, as well as your arms. It is a full body workout, and the best part about this exercise is that you don’t have to do it for hours to get the rewards. Also Read - Want to lose weight fast? Do it the Sara Ali Khan way

Moreover, it is a low-impact exercise, which means the chances of getting injured during skipping is less if done right. And you don't a trainer or equipment for this exercise. All you need is a skipping rope that you can carry anywhere and perform the workout anytime. But this simple exercise can benefit you in multiple ways. Keep reading to find out more about the benefits of jumping rope.

How much weight you can lose by skipping?

Skipping rope or jumping rope is a great cardio exercise that is extremely popular among athletes. From boxers to football pros and martial artists, many world-class athletes swear by skipping as it helps strengthen muscles and improve coordination, balance and agility.

Fitness experts also agree that skipping is an excellent way to burn calories in a short time. In fact, skipping rope can help you burn more calories than running. By swinging the rope for just one minute, you can burn about 15 to 20 calories. For an average person, jumping a rope for only 15 minutes can burn up to 200 to 300 calories, say experts.

However, skipping rope alone is not enough to lose weight. You need to follow a healthy balanced diet and stick to your exercise routine to get better results.

Lesser known benefits of skipping rope

While burning your calories, skipping also temporarily increases your heart rate, which can help strengthen your heart, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. As you lose weight, you also lose your chances of developing cancer, type 2 diabetes, and other diseases that may result from being overweight or obese.

Skipping rope can also give you a gorgeous skin. The reason is simple, exercise increases blood circulation in the body and flush out toxins from the body. The glow on your face post a workout will encourage you to skip a rope every day. What else, skipping rope improve bone density and prevent osteoporosis.

Things to keep in mind while skipping rope

You may ask whether to skip barefoot or with shoes? Experts say that barefoot skipping can make your feet strong and cure foot related ailments. But many people find it uncomfortable skipping barefoot. If you’re one of them, it is advisable to use a good pair of sport shoes to absorb the shock of your feet meeting the ground.

When you buy a skipping rope, ensure that it is of the right size. One size doesn’t all. Choose skipping rope according to your height. Also, look for a good quality. We suggest a non-plastic skipping rope as it more environmentally friendly.

Caution: Jumping should be done only on shock absorbing surfaces like wooden floors or smooth floors. This is to avoid irritable rubbing of feet or tripping.