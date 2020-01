Certain fat cells are extremely hard to lose, and these cells tend to accumulate more in the belly, hip, and thigh regions of your body. Not just it spoils your figure, belly fat is linked to many diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. As a result, losing belly fat is important to stay healthy and live longer. Although losing weight in general is hard, dropping belly fat may seem like a daunting task. Here are some evidence-based ways to get rid of excess fat around your waistline.

Avoid sugar-sweetened drinks

Too much consumption of added sugar can cause damage to your metabolic health. Sugar comprises of half glucose and half fructose. Only your liver can metabolize fructose in significant amounts. If you eat too much added sugar, the liver will get overloaded with fructose and turn it into fat. Researchers say excess sugar can increase accumulation of fat in the belly and liver. So, say no to sugar-sweetened beverages, sugary sodas and high-sugar sports drinks.

Eat more protein

This is the most important macronutrient for achieving your weight loss goal. Adding protein in your diet can help reduce cravings, boost metabolism and help cut your calorie intake. Protein is particularly effective against belly fat. Studies have found that people who eat more and better protein are less likely to have belly fat. You know the benefits, but where to get protein from? Foods such as whole eggs, fish, seafood, legumes, nuts, meat and dairy products are the best sources of protein.

Do some exercise

Exercise is important for various good reasons, including belly fat reduction. Losing fat in one spot is Aerobic exercise like walking, running, swimming, etc. has been found to be very effective in reducing belly fat in numerous studies. Exercise may also help reduce inflammation, lower blood sugar levels and tackle metabolic abnormalities that are associated with excess abdominal fat.

Get good quality sleep

Sleep is a must when it comes to your weight loss success. But too less or too much sleep can lead to negative effects. In a study, researchers found that people who slept 5.5 hours or less per night ate more calories the next day. They also ate more fatty foods full of empty calories, like chips. Then how much sleep one need? It varies from person to person on. However, experts say the ideal number is typically seven or eight hours.