Are you struggling to lose belly fat and not succeeding? Don’t blame yourself. This fat is very stubborn, and it takes its time to disappear. Also known as visceral fat, belly fat is located near some of the important organs like intestine, liver, stomach, etc. It can also accumulate in your arteries. It is also known as active fat as it can actively increase your risk of developing some serious health problems. There are various factors that can contribute to this. If you consume a lot of sugary foods, trans fats and alcohol, you will increase your risk of developing belly fat. A sedentary lifestyle, low protein diet and menopause also contribute to it.

According to doctors in the field, around 10 per cent of your body fat is actually visceral fat. It is diagnosed by fat analysers or MRI scans and evaluated on a scale of 1 to 59. From increasing insulin resistance to raising blood pressure and causing colorectal cancer, belly fat can cause a lot of harm to your health.

EFFECTIVE WAYS TO LOSE BELLY FAT

Is belly fat ruining your figure and playing with your confidence? Don’t worry. All you need to do is introduce a little discipline to your life. You need to follow strict lifestyle habits to say good bye to your belly fat. Luckily, visceral fat is extremely receptive to diet, exercise and lifestyle changes. Read on to know ways to reduce the cholesterol present in your belly.

Increase intake of soluble fibre

Present in foods like avocados, legumes, flaxseeds, brussels sprouts, etc., soluble fibre can potentially help in absorbing water. This forms a gel that can aid in slowing down food when it passes through the digestive tract. According to a research published in the Journal of Nutrition, regularly eating soluble fibre-rich foods can make you feel satiated, thus preventing overeating. This will help in losing weight and getting the body of your dreams.

Do no opt for foods with trans fats

Trans fat is a type of unsaturated fat that is associated with various health hazards like heart diseases, abdominal fat, inflammation, insulin resistance, etc. It is created by pumping hydrogen into the unsaturated fats. Eating high trans-fat diet can make you gain 33 per cent more belly fat, says a research published in the journal Obesity. Trans fat is present in foods like cake, cookies, fast food, coffee creamer, frozen pizza, etc.

Avoid alcohol

According to a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, drinking alcohol heavily can lead to a significant increase in fat accumulation around the waist. This means that cutting back on alcohol can help you reduce your belly fat. In case you are addicted to alcohol consumption, you can take medical help.

Include protein-rich foods in your diet

Protein is already known to help in controlling weight. But did you know that it can particularly help in reducing belly fat? Well, you read it right. According to a study published in the journal Nutrition & Metabolism, eating protein rich foods is associated with less abdominal fat. Doing that can actually increase the secretion of a hormone called leptin. It is known to reduce your appetite and increase fullness. Also, protein raises your metabolic rate and helps you maintain muscle mass during weight loss.

Don’t take stress

You may be thinking that stress is not something that people willingly take. Well, that’s true. But you can at least adopt certain lifestyle habits to keep yourself calm and stay away from daily stress. When you are under stress, the level of cortisol hormone increases in the body. And this hormone is associated with increase in appetite and abdominal fat storage, says a research published in the journal Endocrinology. To reduce your stress level, you can indulge in yoga or meditation.

Stay away from sugary foods

Sugar is rich in fructose, which is associated with rise in abdominal fat, says a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. You may be thinking that eating refined sugar can lead to this problem, but you are mistaken. In fact, having healthier sugar in excess can result in accumulation of belly fat.

Perform aerobic exercises

Perform aerobic exercises like running, swimming, dancing, spinning etc. daily. This is an effective way to shed those extra kilos in your belly, says a study published in the International Journal of Obesity. Notably, while you any doing any of these workouts, make sure your timings and frequency are right. According to experts in the field, doing aerobic exercise for 5 hours a week can help you lose significant amount of belly fat than doing these workouts for less time.

Try resistance training

Resistance training is a group of exercises that cause your muscle to contract against an external resistance and increase your body strength, tone, mass and endurance. Some of the exercises that fall under this category include cable crossovers, leg press, pull downs, seated chest press, dumbbell press, squat, etc. Also known as weight lifting, resistance training can potentially help you in losing stomach fat, says a study published in the International Journal of Cardiology.

Get enough sleep

Sleep is important for your overall development. A person needs to take rest for at least 7 hours. Not getting enough sleep causes a health problem called sleep apnoea, which can lead to fat accumulation your belly, says a research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. In case you are facing issues with your sleep, try yoga, meditation or eating anti-inflammatory foods. If it does not help, contact a doctor immediately.