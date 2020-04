Belly fat, or excess fat around the abdomen, is more harmful than you think. Obesity is usually linked to chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes. Now, researchers say it can also lead to acute pancreatitis. The increased belly fat found in obese people can worsen acute pancreatitis, said researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. Pancreatitis is a disease in which your pancreas becomes inflamed.

They found that fat within the belly gets rapidly degraded during acute [sudden-onset] pancreatitis, but not during diverticulitis [another condition that causes abdominal pain. This degradation is caused by an enzyme called PNLIP.

Vijay Singh, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic, explained that this enzyme can spur creation of fatty acids, and cause vital body systems — including circulation, kidney and lung function — to fail.

The researchers believe that by inhibiting PNLIP, they may be able to prevent severe pancreatitis, avoid prolonged hospitalizations and save lives.

Abdominal fat is also associated with increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, and cancer. So, if you have a big belly, you are more likely to suffer from these diseases. Don’t worry if you can’t hit the gym due to lockdown, there are various exercises you can simply do at home to reduce your belly fat. We have listed below some of the most effective workouts that you can try during this time of lockdown. You don’t need any specialised equipment to do these exercises. What you need is a mat, and little discipline.

Planks

Lie on your stomach, then lift yourself up using your forearms and toes. Keep yourself stiff and straight, and make sure that you don’t sag. Hold this position for 30 seconds. Increase duration by 10 seconds per week.

Bicycle crunches

Lie on your back, with your legs stretch out and your hands touching your ears. Then raise your right knee towards your chest. Simultaneously lift your upper body up and twist towards the right side so that your right knee and left elbow meet. Next lower your body down to the starting position. Now, do the same way on the other side, with your left knee and right elbow. Repeat this for 15 sets. Increase repetitions by adding 5 each week.

Leg raises

Lie on your back with your arms at your sides. Slowly lift your legs at 90-degree angle from the floor. Now slowly lower your legs back down without touching the floor. Hold that position for a second and lift your legs back up. Repeat this for a total of 10 times. Each week, increase your repetitions by 2.

Bird dogs

Kneel and extend your arms below your shoulder, holding your body on all fours. Now, stretch your right arm out in front of you while stretching your left leg out behind you. Hold this position for about 2 seconds. Then return to the starting position. Do the same for the left arm and right leg. Repeat this to complete 20 sets. Increase the position hold by 2 seconds each week.

Do these exercises daily for six days a week and you will get flat stomach in month, without having to spend hours in the gym. For best result, combine this exercises with portion control.