Belly fat is not only a cosmetic problem, but it can also give rise to several health complications. It is easy to gain and very difficult to lose. According to a recent study, it can even cause multiple heart attacks. According to the research, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology, heart attack survivors with excess belly fat are at a higher risk of another heart attack. Researchers followed more than 22,000 patients after their first heart attack for the purpose of their research.

There are various causes behind heart attacks and obesity is one of the leading causes along with smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and hypertension. Belly fat also increases your risk of many other chronic diseases including cancer and diabetes. In fact, a study at Michigan State University says that a certain protein released from fat in the body can cause a non-cancerous cell to turn into a cancerous one. The research also found that a lower layer of abdominal fat, when compared to fat just under the skin, is the more likely culprit, releasing even more of this protein and encouraging tumor growth. The journal Oncogene published this study.

Therefore, it is important to get rid of excess fat around the belly. You can easily do this with regular exercise and the right diet. Here, let us take a look at a few foods that have amazing belly fat burning capability.

Yogurt

The probiotics aid digestion and boosts bowel movement. This helps in preventing weight gain and accumulation of belly fat. Have 2 to 3 cups of yogurt daily to prevent abdominal fat.

Almonds

These are packed with monounsaturated fatty acids. Almonds stimulate your metabolism and help you burn off more fat. It also keeps you full for a long time. Just have a handful a day.

Carom seeds

Also known as ajwain in India, these seeds are a common ingredient in most Indian kitchens. Regular consumption can help you lose your extra kilos and get rid of your belly fat. These seeds are known for boosting the health of your digestive system. It prevents fat storage in your body and this helps you lose weight. Just boil a tablespoon of ajwain seeds in a liter of water. Have this throughout the day. You may also dry roast a teaspoon of carom seeds and have it at bed time. Chew on it properly before swallowing. Wash it down with a glass of lukewarm water.

Bottle gourd

This vegetable has a high water content and is low in calories. It is great for weight loss. Bottle gourd is also packed with essential vitamins and minerals. It curbs hunger pangs and helps you lose your belly fat faster.