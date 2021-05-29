Did you know obesity was declared a ‘global pandemic in its own right’ by United Nations in 2020? Being obese or overweight is not healthy for your body. People who fall under the category are at a higher risk of several medical conditions including Covid-19 heart disease diabetes cancer fatty liver chronic kidney disease and more. Some of the other factors that trigger problems include diet lack of exercise and genetics. In fact obesity can even lead to the formations of stones in your gallbladder and bile duct. A study published in the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and