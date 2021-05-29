Did you know obesity was declared a ‘global pandemic in its own right’ by United Nations in 2020? Being obese or overweight is not healthy for your body. People who fall under the category are at a higher risk of several medical conditions including Covid-19, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, fatty liver, chronic kidney disease and more. Some of the other factors that trigger problems include diet, lack of exercise, and genetics. In fact, obesity can even lead to the formations of stones in your gallbladder and bile duct. Also Read - Unhealthy Lifestyle Can Lead To Liver Disease: Things To Avoid During The Lockdown To Protect Your Liver

A study published in the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases found that people who are overweight are at a higher risk of gallstones. Being overweight or obese may increase your risk of developing gallstones, especially if you are a woman. As per the research, obese people have a greater level of cholesterol in their bile. Some studies have also shown that people who carry more weight around the waist are more likely to acquire gallstones than those who carry a lot of fat around their hips and thighs. Also Read - When Should You Get Yourself Tested For Colorectal Cancer?

A Higher BMI Can Also Lead To Formation Of Bile Duct Stones

Body mass index (BMI), defined as weight in kilograms divided by height in centimetres squared, is a measure of body fat that applies to humans, with outcomes ranging from underweight to obese. Statistics show that more than 1.35 million are obese in India and are at a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases. Also Read - Changing your lifestyle and diet necessary to combat obesity: Experts

Nirmaljeet S Malhi, Director and Senior Consultant at AGI — The Gastrociti, Ludhiana and Debasis Datta, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist Director, Fortis Hospitals, Kolkata and Overseas Advisor at Royal College of Physicians, London told IANS, “When cholesterol, calcium salts and bilirubin deposit in the gallbladder, they form gallstones. The gallbladder contains a digestive fluid called bile that is passed into the small intestine via the bile duct. In some cases, stones that form in the gallbladder slip into the bile duct and get trapped in it. These are known as common bile duct (CBD) stones.”

He further explained that a bile duct stone can induce discomfort, clog the bile duct, and cause damage to the liver, pancreas, and digestive tract. Pain in the upper abdomen, back or shoulder, and around the ribcage is common in those who have bile duct stones. Some people may develop jaundice, which causes their skin and eyes to become yellow, as well as a fever and/or chills. A subgroup of individuals may develop pancreatitis as a result of CBD stones, which is a significant medical emergency that can result in mortality in 5-10% of instances if not treated promptly.

How To Mitigate The Risk?

According to the expert, you cannot control gallbladder problems, but you can work on the factors that could lead to these issues. One of the effective ways is to lose the extra kilos to alleviate the risk of developing gallstones or bile duct stones. Here are some of the effective ways that can help you lose weight as laid down by the National Health Services (NHS):

Make sure you eat your breakfast that is high in all essential nutrients

Eat your meals at regular times throughout the day to help burn calories at a faster rate

Include a lot of fruits and vegetables high in fibre, vitamins and minerals, and low in calories and fat

Exercise regularly to burn off the fat

Drink plenty of water as sometimes people tend to confuse thirst with hunger

Take small portions of food and eat slowly

Take occasional treats to avoid cravings

Cut back on alcohol

Don’t stock junk food in the house to avoid temptations

Be mindful of your meals and plan them to avoid weight gain

(with inputs from IANS)