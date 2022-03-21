Bariatric Surgery Can Help You Loss Weight, But Get Your Mental Health Evaluated First

There are various types of bariatric surgeries like gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, adjustable gastric band, and biliopancreatic diversion with a duodenal switch that can aid weight loss.

Many people opt for bariatric surgery to lose weight when lifestyle modifications like diet and exercise fail to do the trick. But there's a catch. Read on.

Bariatric surgery is a type of invasive weight loss procedure that allows one to battle the bulge and stay in top shape. There are various types of bariatric surgeries like gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, adjustable gastric band, and biliopancreatic diversion with a duodenal switch that can aid weight loss. If you have made up your mind to opt for bariatric surgery, then you will have to take care of your mental well-being too. Yes, that's right! Along with your physical health, your mental health will also be taken care of before the surgery. One's mental health is a crucial aspect that needs to be taken into consideration. A majority of people go for bariatric surgery when lifestyle modifications such as diet and exercise fail to do the trick. But, did you know that it is imperative for one to opt for counseling and evaluate mental health before undergoing the surgery. Read on to know more about how to have a positive mindset, and go for regular follow-ups as suggested by the doctor following this weight loss procedure.

Know why patients will be evaluated for their mental health

Post procedure rituals

The surgeon will examine one's mental health before going ahead with the surgery along with counselling after the procedure. The patient must be physically and also mentally prepared for the surgery. The patients will be asked about the weight issue, what is his/her mindset, the challenges faced, the available family support, and many other factors like how he/she is feeling currently. It is necessary for the patient to have strong support from friends and family before and after the procedure. A positive outlook is important and if necessary, one can also opt for therapy to deal with those negative thoughts that you get before the surgery. If one has any known psychiatric conditions, then he/she has to inform the doctor.

Mental health evaluation is important

A proper evaluation will be done to analyze the triggers, challenges, causes of weight gain, and binge eating disorders. The patient will be asked about how he or she will cope with the psychological, behavioral, and relationship changes after the surgery. It is essential to know whether the patient is depressed, sad, anxious, stressed, or frustrated due to weight gain. If an expert feels that the patient is well-prepared and confident enough to go for the surgery, then only he/she is recommended to undergo the procedure. The patients will need good psychological and emotional support. The patient will be made to understand long-term lifestyle changes when it comes to diet and exercise.

The last word

The patients should be repeatedly counselled and encouraged to set realistic goals and expectations associated with weight loss, reduction in risk of comorbidities, and maintaining a regular exercise routine to enjoy the best outcomes of the surgery, whether physically or mentally. This will help the patients to stick to their weight loss journey in a healthy way.

(This article is authored by Dr Kedar Patil, Bariatic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune)

