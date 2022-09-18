Avoid These Intermittent Fasting Mistakes That Can Sabotage Your Weight Loss Plans

Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular ways for people to lose weight. Here are 6 common mistakes that many people also tend to make a lot of mistakes when it comes to intermittent fasting.

If you are someone who has been trying to lose weight, then you must have come across a gazillion ways to shed extra kilos. The internet is swamped with dubious wellness trends, one in particular often cited as the perfect weight loss diet is intermittent fasting. For the unversed, intermittent fasting entails restricting oneself from eating food completely or in part for a predetermined period of time before resuming regular eating.

While intermittent fasting is known for weight loss, improving digestion and preventing diseases, it can lead to problems if done incorrectly. It is very simple to make mistakes when it comes to practising intermittent fasting for weight loss.

Intermittent Fasting Mistakes To Avoid

Intermittent fasting blunders can prevent you from losing weight or even cause you to gain it. Here are all the mistakes you can make and should beware of:

Choosing the wrong fasting plan

Your intermittent fasting plan should fit your lifestyle, schedule and goals. For example, if you go to the gym 6 days a week, then you shouldn't choose a 5:2 diet, which requires you to eat 500-600 calories on 2 days of the week and eat normally on 5 days. It can lead to health problems. So, be mindful of which intermittent fasting plan you choose.

Eating too much

One of the most common mistakes is that people assume that they can eat whatever they want to in the eating window. Consuming your usual number of calories or more than that is not the right way to go about it. You should eat around 1200-1500 calories when you break your fast. Don't overeat thinking your fasting period will make up for it. It won't!

Reducing your calorie intake drastically

Eating fewer calories is also not going to get the right results. In fact, restricting calorie intake drastically can sabotage your metabolic rate and your weight loss plans. Do not eat less than 1200 calories in a day. The best way to avoid this mistake is to prepare a list of foods a week ahead. Make sure what you are eating is nutritious and healthy.

Dehydration

Whether or not you are on a diet, staying hydrated is very important for weight loss. Dehydration will not only wreck your weight loss plans, but it will also lead to side effects like headaches, muscle cramps and increased hunger. Make sure you are drinking water in between your meals.

Eating the wrong foods

Since IF is a time-centred diet, the majority of programmes don't specify what foods should be consumed and when. But it doesn't mean you can live off of beer, milkshakes, and french fries. Instead, you should eat foods rich in protein, fibre, healthy fats and carbs. Avoid eating sugary foods and processed foods.

No exercise

You must have heard the 80:20 rule when it comes to weight loss. It is 80 per cent your diet and 20 per cent your workout that helps you maintain or lose weight. Exercise is necessary to get rid of the stored fat and build muscles. So, don't make this mistake if you want to see results. Incorporate at least 30 minutes of exercise into your daily regimen.