Are you someone trying to lose weight? It’s a fact that you need to eat a healthy diet and do exercise to achieve a healthy weight. Most people today focus on being fit by changing their lifestyle habits. After all diet plays an important role when it comes to weight loss. One such food that has always been on the list of fitness enthusiasts is eggs. Rich in proteins eggs are an indispensable part of a healthy diet. Moreover these are super easy to cook versatile and packed with nutrients that may help you on your journey to weight loss.