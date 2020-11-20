Weight loss tips: People tend to make some mistakes when it comes to having eggs for weight loss. Here are 5 common mistakes you should avoid.

Are you someone trying to lose weight? It’s a fact that you need to eat a healthy diet and do exercise to achieve a healthy weight. Most people today focus on being fit by changing their lifestyle habits. After all, diet plays an important role when it comes to weight loss. One such food that has always been on the list of fitness enthusiasts is eggs. Also Read - Fibre intake for weight loss: Choose whole foods rather than supplements

Rich in proteins, eggs are an indispensable part of a healthy diet. Moreover, these are super easy to cook, versatile and packed with nutrients that may help you on your journey to weight loss. Did you know that the simplest mistakes while cooking it can decrease the potent health benefits of eggs? Here are the common mistakes people tend to make while having eggs for weight loss. Also Read - 6 high-protein, low-calorie foods that can help you lose weight without feeling hungry

Mistake #1: Throwing away the egg yolk

Many people discard egg yolk, considering it unhealthy and bad for weight loss. Although egg yolks contain cholesterol, they are not as bad as you may think. Several studies have concluded that dietary cholesterol is not bad for those trying to lose weight. So, it may not increase bad cholesterol levels in the body. In fact, egg yolks are rich in dietary fibre, vitamin B-12, vitamin A and E, zinc, sodium, potassium, iron, magnesium, calcium and more. Also Read - Addicted to sugar? Try this 3-day detox plan to beat the addiction and lose weight

Mistake #2: Choosing the wrong oil to cook eggs

While eggs can be cooked in a variety of ways, it is best to cook it in traditionally used oils like coconut oil if you are trying to lose weight. Commonly used additives like butter can add calories to your meal and sabotage your weight loss plans. These additives also contain saturated and trans-fat, which may lead to health issues such as high cholesterol levels and cardiovascular diseases. Coconut oil, on the contrary, does not contain saturated fats and is considered one of the best oils for weight loss.

Mistake #3: You’re overcooking the eggs

One common mistake people tend to make is overcooking the eggs. Cooking eggs make nutrients like protein more digestible. However, overcooking them can result in a reduction of nutrients like antioxidants and vitamins. When eggs are cooked at high temperatures, the cholesterol in them may become oxidized and produce oxysterols, compounds that increase the risk of heart diseases.

Mistake #4: Pairing them with wrong foods

Although eggs can be paired with several other foods, it is best to pair them with foods that will be beneficial for your weight loss journey. Vegetables, for instance, are a great choice if you are trying to get rid of the extra kilos. Upgrade your meal with some fibre-rich and healthy veggies like spinach, tomatoes and capsicum. You can add them to an omelette or scrambled eggs, or you can have vegetables on the side.

Mistake #5: You’re not counting the calories

When it comes to weight loss, it is essential to know the number of calories you’re eating. It is best to choose a low-calorie option if you are someone trying to lose weight. Weight watchers should go for either poached or boiled eggs to avoid weight gain.