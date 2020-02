All carbs are not bad for weight loss. You need carbs to fuel your body. It gets converted to energy that helps you get through the day. @Shutterstock

Once you hit 40, your metabolism slows down. Your hormones decide to act weird and you lose muscle mass. And, if obesity runs in the family, you are in trouble. You tend to put on weight, and it is also more difficult to shed this excess baggage when you are on the wrong side of 40. You try cutting down on your food intake and start going to the gym. But nothing seems to work, right? Don’t lose hope because all is not lost. Granted that it is difficult to shed those extra kilos as you advance in age. But it is not an impossible task. With the right guidance and dedication, you can still achieve your weight loss goals. It doesn’t matter how old you are. You just need to be consistent and willing to go the extra mile.

Let us take a look at how you can attain your ideal weight and maintain it after you turn 40.

Have carbs, but not too much

All carbs are not bad for weight loss. You need carbs to fuel your body. It gets converted to energy that helps you get through the day. But try to include healthy carbs like whole foods and fruits and vegetables to your diet instead of refined carbs. You will get all the vitamins and minerals you need. But if you cut out carbs completely from your diet, it may cause digestive issues, fatigue and irritability. So, have healthy carbs and supplement it with protein and other nutrient-rich foods.

Add more vegetables to your diet

Have a lot of seasonal vegetables for weight loss. The more colourful they are, the better it is. Try and have at least 5 servings of veggies during the day. Avoid deep frying them and instead go for steaming and stews. You can also sauté, roast and grill your veggies. It depends on your preference. Here again, also have protein and fat along with your veggies. This will make your meal more balanced and wholesome.

Have dark chocolate

Yes, you read it right. Dark chocolate is loaded with antioxidants, fiber and magnesium. It will relax you, make you happy and help you sleep better too. Moreover, you also get to satisfy your sweet tooth. This is perfect for weight loss.