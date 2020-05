Oversleeping is one of the main culprits of weight gain. It is recommended that you sleep for 7 hours at a stretch and not more than that.

A sedentary lifestyle during lockdown may lead to weight gain, which may further increase your risk of developing chronic health conditions like cardiovascular diseases. Thus, it is important to eat healthy and do home-based workouts to maintain your weight during the quarantine. However, unhealthy diet and no exercise are not the only things to be blamed for those extra kilos. Some of your morning habits may also be contributing to weight gain or causing hindrance in your way of achieving the fitness goals. Yes, how you start your day has a lot to do with your weight. Here are 5 morning habits that you need to break immediately if you wish to shed those extra kilos or maintain a healthy weight. Also Read - Eating while watching TV amidst the quarantine? It may lead to weight gain

Sleeping too much or sleeping till late

Since many people are free during the lockdown, it is making them lethargic which has led them to sleep till late in the morning. Also, the hours of napping have increased during the day. Oversleeping is one of the main culprits of weight gain. It is recommended that you sleep for 7 hours at a stretch and not more than that. Oversleeping, or sleeping more than nine hours a night, has been identified as a risk factor for obesity. So, maintaining your sleeping pattern is crucial to keep your weight under control. Also Read - Lose weight as you sleep: 5 ways your snooze time keeps you lean

Skipping breakfast

Skipping the first meal of the day is not a good idea especially when you are trying to lose weight. Not having your breakfast can affect your metabolism and disrupt your body’s internal clock as well. This leads to a higher chance of gaining weight. Not having anything after you wake up also makes you feel lazy throughout the day. Also Read - Over-exercise is not good for cardiac health: Know when to draw the line

Lack of meditation

Waking up early and meditating can work wonders when it comes to losing extra fat. An imbalance of a stress hormone called cortisol can increase your appetite and thus lead to weight gain. Meditation helps in reducing the cortisol level in the body and avoid weight gain. Spending a few minutes to meditate in the morning will also ensure a more productive and happier day.

No stretching

Warm-up and cooling down sessions before and after workouts are important, states a study published in the NATA Journals. This goes a long way in reducing aches and injuries and also helps in burning extra calories. Just a few minutes of stretching in the morning can do wonders to reach your weight loss goals.

Not drinking enough water in the morning

Before having your standard breakfast, start your day with a glass of room temperature water as soon as you wake up. This is an ideal habit for you to lose weight as staying hydrated helps burn calories and aids digestion by removing toxins. According to experts, your daily water intake should be atleast 2.5 litres.