From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma and Shilpa Shetty, over the years, you have seen how quickly these celebrities get rid of the pregnancy weight gain and we know you are curious to get the secret mantra they followed. In this article, we reveal some of the post-pregnancy weight loss tips from famous Bollywood celebrities.

Kareena Kapoor’s Post Pregnancy Weight Loss Mantra

Second time pregnant – mommy Kareena had put on 18 kgs during her first pregnancy with baby boy Taimur. This Bollywood diva lost most of this gained weight within a matter of hardly five months. According to a report on an entertainment portal, Bebo had lost 12 kilos just five months after Taimur’s birth. What was the secret mantra? Also Read - Vegan Diet is Better than Mediterranean Diet in weight loss and Diabetes

Well, we all know Kareena practices yoga every day. Anushka Parwani – the yoga instructor of Bebo had shared that the actress practiced yoga daily post her pregnancy and also she was into pilates. “Bebo is doing ‘flying fit’, a type of aerial twists and palates,” Anushka was quoted as saying. Also Read - Weight loss: Dance your way to fitness with ZUMBA

She further added that the actress not just does the yoga but also practices holding the posture which helps in strength building. “Bebo’s workout is tailor-made and we keep changing the routines. Post-pregnancy, it’s been a lot more about balancing out hormones and the endocrine system,” Anushka had said.

The instructor also revealed that Kareena Kapoor got back her shape with intensive workouts and regular practicing of ‘Aerial Silk Yoga’.

Aerial Silk Yoga is one that uses a silk hammock or sling instead of the yoga mats. This enhances your body’s flexibility and manages your posture.

Anushka Sharma’s Post Pregnancy Weight Loss Mantra

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is adored for her fitness. It’s only been a month or less since she gave birth to her first child – Vamika, and the diva has already shaken her fans with her amazing transformation pictures on Instagram.

Curious to know what routine she followed to get rid of the post-pregnancy weight so fast? Speaking to TheHealthSite, Anushka Sharma’s nutritionist said, “Understanding the fact that body shape changes post-pregnancy will give a more realistic picture of how you should plan your weight loss”.

The nutritionist says following a healthy and balanced diet post-pregnancy is the key. Keeping the body hydrated is important and one should also one should not restrict calorie intake during breastfeeding. “There should be a fine balance between nutrition for breast milk and eating less for weight loss post-delivery,” she said. The best mantra according to the nutritionist is to combine exercise with a healthy eating plan to lose pregnancy weight gain faster.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Post Pregnancy Weight Loss Journey

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – the queen of Bollywood was in news for her post-pregnancy weight gain. The actress however took baby steps to get rid of the extra kilos. Aishwarya’s mantra combines – practicing power yoga, brisk walk, and jogging.

In one of the interviews, the actress had said that she followed a regular diet. She starts her day with a glass of warm water with lemon juice to activate her metabolism rate. She keeps her diet fat-free and clear from all the attractive junk foods. The actress was also quoted saying how keeping the body hydrated can help manage weight.

The actress also said that she practices yoga every day for 45-minutes. She also involves herself in jogging and brisk walking. Functional training and cardio workouts are also a part of her daily exercise regime.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra And Her Post Pregnancy Workout Routine

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known as the queen of yoga. Over the years, the actress has motivated many to try yoga on a daily basis to stay fit and strong. But, did you know the actress lost 21 kilos within 3 months post her delivery? Yes, and the actress revealed that her secret mantra includes – strict diet and a proper workout routine.

The actress practices 20-minutes of daily workout which is a mix of – walking, taking the stairs, and yoga.

Motivated enough? Losing weight post-pregnancy is not something you should rush into, pregnancy can leave your body tired and exhausted. Therefore, all the new moms out there – follow a simple yet effective workout routine, keep yourself hydrated and maintain a healthy diet. Never skip your meal – it can be harmful to your body and never help you lose weight. Consider talking to a dietician and a yoga instructor before making any changes to your daily routine.