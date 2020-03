Alia Bhatt has been very conscious about her fitness ever since she has entered films. Are you planning to get in shape too? Follow her regular fitness regime for weight loss.

Alia Bhatt was a chubby teenager before her debut in ‘Student Of The Year’, for which she had to lose 16 kilos. Ever since, the actress has always been a fitness freak. Recently, Alia shared a video on her Instagram where she is talking to her celebrity fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi about taking up a 40-day challenge. She captioned her video saying “Get set for #thesohfit40daychallenge. Join me for #thesohfit40daychallenge! It will be a fun 40 days. My challenge starts on 16 March 2020 @sohfitofficial.”

Are you planning to get in shape too? Well, here we are with Alia Bhatt’s regular workout regime. Follow the actress’ weekly fitness routine for weight loss.

Day 1- Monday

Alia starts her workout with 5 minutes of warm-up with stretches and slow jogging

Running at 6 mph for 10 minutes on a treadmill

Lat Pull Downs with 3 sets of 15 reps

Push-ups with 3 sets of 10 reps

Triceps Push Down with 3 sets of 12 reps

Bicep Curls with 3 sets of 20 reps

Dumbbell Raises with 3 sets of 20 reps

Day 2- Tuesday

5 minutes of warm-up with stretches and slow jogging

Alia likes to practice yoga as well. Her favourite poses are- Sirsasana, chakrasana, bhujnagasna, surya namaskar, pranayama, meditation

Day 3- Wednesday

5 minutes of warm-up with stretches and slow jogging

Ab Crunches with 3 sets of 15 reps

Bicycle Crunches with 3 sets of 20 reps

Reverse Crunches with 3 sets of 15 reps

Back Extensions with 3 sets of 15 reps

Day 4- Thursday

Rest- Alia believes in a 5-day workout routine while giving equal importance to rest. Resting helps your body to build more strength.

Day 5- Friday

5 minutes of warm-up with stretches and slow jogging

Running at 6 mph for 10 minutes on a treadmill

Squats with 3 sets of 25 reps

Forward Lunges with 3 sets of 20 reps

Backward Lunges with 3 sets of 20 reps

Weighted Lunges with 3 sets of 15 reps

Day 6- Saturday

5 minutes of warm-up with stretches and slow jogging

Yoga- Sirsasana, chakrasana, bhujnagasna, surya namaskar, pranayama, meditation

Day 7- Sunday

Rest