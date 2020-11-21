Obesity has today assumed epidemic proportions among the general population and many elderly people are also morbidly obese. This puts them at high risk of health complications as there are more than fifty co-morbidities of obesity that can be lessened as we lose weight, including diabetes, psychiatric conditions such as depression and anxiety, osteoarthritis and other mechanical problems. Obesity is also linked to increased mortality and poor wellbeing. Generally, it is believed that it becomes difficult to achieve weight loss as we grow older and especially after the age of 40. Also Read - Vitamin A induces weight loss in cold conditions: Know how

A new study now reveals age does not matter when it comes to successfully losing weight. Researchers from the University of Warwick and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust in the UK have found that obese patients over the age of 60 can lose an equivalent amount of weight as younger people using only lifestyle changes. The findings, published in the journal Clinical Endocrinology, will help to correct prevailing societal misconceptions about the effectiveness of weight loss programmes in older people, as well as dispel myths about the potential benefits of older people trying to lose weight.

Age increases co-morbidities of obesity

Researchers say that weight loss is important at any age, but as we get older, we're more likely to develop the weight-related co-morbidities of obesity. Many of these are similar to the effects of aging, so you could argue that the relevance of weight loss becomes heightened as we get older, and this is something that we should embrace, they say. For the purpose of the study, researchers randomly selected 242 patients who attended the WISDEM-based obesity service between 2005 and 2016 and compared two groups (those aged under 60 years and those aged between 60 and 78 years) for the weight loss that they achieved during their time within the service.

Senior citizens can lose weight successfully too

All patients had their body weight measured both before and after lifestyle interventions administered and coordinated within the WISDEM-based obesity service, and the percentage reduction in body weight calculated across both groups. When compared, the two groups’ weight loss were equivalent statistically, with those aged 60 years and over on average reducing their body weight by 7.3 per cent compared with a bodyweight reduction of 6.9 per cent in those aged under 60 years.

Lifestyle changes, support helps

Both groups spent a similar amount of time within the obesity service, on average 33.6 months for those 60 years and over, and 41.5 months for those younger than 60 years. The hospital-based programme used only lifestyle-based changes tailored to each individual patient, focusing on dietary changes, psychological support and encouragement of physical activity. The hospital-based programme used only lifestyle-based changes tailored to each individual patient, focusing on dietary changes, psychological support and encouragement of physical activity. Most of the patients referred to the obesity service were morbidly obese with BMIs typically over 40Kgm-2.

Losing weight increases overall well-being

Older people may feel that hospital-based obesity services are not for them. Service providers and policymakers should appreciate the importance of weight loss in older people with obesity, for the maintenance of health and wellbeing, and the facilitation of healthy ageing, say researchers. The researchers hope that their findings will help to correct prevailing societal misconceptions about the effectiveness of weight loss programmes in older people, as well dispel myths about the potential benefits of older people trying to reduce their weight.

