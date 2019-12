Pumpkin is also an exceptional source of vitamin A, which is a fat-soluble vitamin and antioxidant that helps build strong bones and regulates the development of cells. © Shutterstock

The humble pumpkin is a powerhouse of vital antioxidants and vitamins. It is low in calories and is rich in vitamin-A and flavonoid polyphenolic antioxidants like lutein, xanthin and carotenes. Pumpkins are also a good source of protein, minerals and omega 3 fatty acids. It is a staple among many communities cross the world. It belongs to the squash family and can be used to make decadently rich desserts, rich and creamy soups, delectable salads and preserves. Sometimes, people even use it as a substitute for butter. You can eat the leaves and seeds too, and these come with health benefits too. This bright orange vegetable is known to offer protection from cancer, diabetes and age-related vision loss.

Who would’ve thought that the same pumpkin that is used to make the sugar-filled and calorie-rich pumpkin pie can also be used to help you reach your weight loss goal while enhancing your workout performance?

For the athletes out there looking for a healthy and organic alternative to sugary protein bars, just head on over to your nearest pumpkin patch. Since we’re nearing the fall season, it’s the perfect time of year. Pumpkins are full of nutrients that are beneficial to athletic performance and recovery. Here’s how.

Workout and Weight Loss Benefits of Pumpkins

Even though this bright orange gourd has a link to Jack-O-Lanterns and sugar-laden desserts, many people often forget that pumpkins are actually a nutritional powerhouse full of antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Promotes Fullness and Strengthens Digestive Health

Fresh pumpkin contains mostly fiber. It helps you to feel satisfied after a meal and fight off food cravings by keeping you fuller longer. Feelings of fullness are especially important for those who may want to lose body fat.

Fiber is also essential for digestive and gastrointestinal health. If you are considering using pumpkin for either of these benefits, consider using canned pumpkin because it contains more fiber. The difference in fiber between fresh pumpkin and canned pumpkin is due to the fact that canned pumpkin is much more concentrated and has less water content than fresh pumpkin.

Helps Build and Maintain Strong Bones

Pumpkin is also an exceptional source of vitamin A. It is a fat-soluble vitamin and antioxidant that helps build strong bones and regulates the development of cells. Just half a cup of cooked pumpkin offers up over 100 per cent of your recommended intake of vitamin A. This will help keep your eyesight sharp and bones strong.

Supports Muscle Growth

After you use pumpkins for your pumpkin carvings, make sure you save the seeds because they’re very useful for muscle building. Not only are pumpkin seeds a wonderful source of zinc, which is a micronutrient responsible for cell metabolism and immunity, they also contain magnesium, an important cofactor for ATP energy production that creates glucose.

Glucose is our body’s source of energy during exercise because we’re more efficient at converting it to energy. Pumpkins provide us with the fuel we need to exercise, and more fuel means we can perform at a higher level for a longer period which helps build muscle.

Prevents Sore Muscles and Burn Out

When we have a good workout, we lose electrolytes. These are useful for restoring our electrolytes after hard workouts since they have electrolytes like calcium, magnesium and potassium. Low potassium levels can cause cramping and early onset fatigue. The good thing is, just one cup has 564 milligrams of potassium. This is 100 milligrams more than the amount of potassium in a banana. It can prevent sore muscles and burn out during your workout.

Text sourced from zliving.com