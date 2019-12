Acupuncture is an ancient Chinese healing therapy. It is said to have amazing weight loss benefits. In fact, according to a study at BMJ-British Medical Journal, ear acupuncture can help shed the pounds. Researchers say that using continuous stimulation of five acupuncture points may be better at reducing abdominal fat (the midriff bulge) than single point stimulation. Acupuncture in Medicine published this study. Researchers saw significant reduction in body fat, weight and waist circumference in participants.

Experts say that acupuncture helps you lose weight stimulating digestion and getting rid of excess water in the body. It also improves overall well-being. Acupuncture removes toxins from the body besides triggering the release of endorphins and improving metabolism.

ACUPUNCTURE FOR WEIGHT LOSS

The main purpose of acupuncture is to heal the energy channels of the body. The Chinese believe that when these channels are blocked, and energy cannot flow normally, toxins will accumulate that can affect body and mind. The exact mechanism by which acupuncture works is unknown but the insertion of acupuncture needles causes the release of endorphins which have a calming and relaxing effect that makes it easier to deal with stress, frustration, and anxiety; triggering overeating and fattening food craving.

Weight loss

A number of studies show that acupuncture can help weight loss. In a meta-analysis of these studies published in 2003 in the International Journal of Obesity, it was suggested that more research is needed as these studies tended to be descriptive in nature and last less than 12 weeks. However, there are numerous anecdotal reports from people who have been helped to lose weight and kept it off by including acupuncture as part of their weight loss program.

Pain

Acupuncture is known for its ability to relieve pain in all areas of the body, including internal areas. Specific points on the skin are connected to particular organs and tissues deep in the body. By putting the needles in these areas, blood flow and energy will be directed into the painful inner area.

Digestive problems

One of the ways this can address weight problems is by promoting digestion. Problems like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) cannot easily be diagnosed by western medicine but has been helped by acupuncture, lessening the symptoms and healing the disease. Acupuncture is believed to tweak the digestive system in ways that make digestion and absorption easier.

Depression

A common factor behind weight gain is depression. Some people overeat when they’re feeling sad. Depression is rooted in negative energy, which can be easily addressed through acupuncture. It is sometimes called “spiritual detoxification” because it releases the negative energy from the body.

SIDE EFFECTS

Let us also take a look at some of the side-effects of this therapy.

Can cause injury

This is a highly specialized skill. If the person you see is not a professional and is not careful, he or she may insert the needles in the wrong places, which could cause infection or other health problems. Be sure to get acupuncture therapy only from a licensed professional.

Contamination

Acupuncture needles can sometimes become contaminated if they are not sterilized properly. Look for a licensed and reputable clinic to avoid this problem.

Blood pressure drop

Some patients experience a sudden drop in blood pressure or a sudden feeling of weakness during an acupuncture session. Although the mechanism is still under investigation, the theory is that acupuncture triggers the release of chemicals in the brain that in turn dampen the response of the cardiovascular system. Hypertension can accompany obesity. An experienced acupuncturist will know how to deal with any blood pressure changes.

Text sourced from zliving.com