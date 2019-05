Are you looking for a magic potion for weight loss? Well, there is none. Weight loss demands hard work. However, there are certain foods and kitchen companions that can make your task a little easier. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a kitchen ingredient that, along with your diet and workouts, can help you shed those extra kilos and tone down your tummy.

ACV is made in a two-step fermentation process. Firstly, apples are crushed and combined with yeast. This is done to convert their sugar into alcohol. Secondly, bacteria are added into acetic acid to ferment the alcohol. This liquid is low in calories and sugar.

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR: A MIRACLE HOME REMEDY

Weight loss is only one of the benefits that ACV comes with. It is a power-packed ingredient known for its medicinal values over the centuries. It is high in gut-boosting probiotics and healthy enzymes. From detoxifying your liver to helping you build healthy lymphatic systems, apple cider vinegar does it all for you. It also inhibits the growth of cancer cells and shrinks tumours.

Apple cider vinegar can prevent premature ageing with the powerful antioxidants it is endowed with. In fact, it can slow the ageing process and make you feel younger. Moreover, this vinegar can prevent your bone from becoming brittle. Actually, it strengthens your skeletal system and allows your body to properly absorb the needed calcium. Also, it prevents oxidative stress to protect you from various kinds of health issues like arthritis, immune diseases, emphysema, etc.

WEIGHT LOSS BENEFITS OF APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

Research suggests that apple cider vinegar revs up your metabolic function, boosts fat-burning capacity and induces satiety in lesser calories. All these are known to promote long-lasting weight loss. Here are other ways this kitchen ingredient helps you reach your weight loss mission.

Lowers blood sugar levels

Apple cider vinegar actually affects how blood sugar is regulated. It is rich in acetic acid. This acid improves the ability of the liver and muscles to use sugar from your blood, reducing its levels, says a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition. Drinking apple cider vinegar can help reduce blood sugar levels after a meal by 31 per cent. This is the finding of another study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

ACV also improves insulin sensitivity, allowing your body to use this hormone more efficiently. This in turn optimizes blood sugar control. All these factors combine together to help you in weight loss.

Decreases insulin levels

Acetic acid reduces the ratio of insulin to glucagon, another hormone. This helps in fat burning, says a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition. Moreover, apple cider vinegar coupled with a carb-rich meal is beneficial for people with insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Research suggests that their insulin sensitivity improves after this meal. Efficient insulin management is key to successful weight loss.

Apart from helping in the efficient regulation of insulin and glucose levels, there is another way apple cider vinegar helps you battle the bulge. It increases your metabolism and the number of calories your body burns each day. Apple cider vinegar owes its metabolism boosting benefit to its acid factor. The acetic acid present in it boosts stomach acid naturally. This is required for a good digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function and your metabolism.

Reduces fat storage

According to a study published in the journal Bioscience, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry, apple cider vinegar interacts with certain genes to help in fat reduction. There are certain genes that reduce the storage of belly and liver fat. The acetic acid present in ACV aids in the expression of these genes. Fat reduction is a must for weight loss.

Burns belly fat efficiently

If you have extra pounds in and around your midsection, then apple cider vinegar can be a solution. According to a study published in the journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, ACV may increase the production of an enzyme called AMPK, thanks to its acetic acid. This enzyme is responsible for fat burning and decreasing fat and sugar production in the liver.

It has been found that drinking 15 to 30 milliliters of vinegar daily can lead to significant reduction in belly fat, body weight and waist circumference.

Suppresses appetite

Acetic acid, the main component of vinegar, is a natural appetite suppressant. It can suppress the centres in your brain that control appetite and lead to reduced food intake, says a study published in the journal Nature Communications. Taking this superfood can stop your junk food cravings for good.

Increases fullness

Apple cider vinegar can help you avoid overeating by making you feel full. A Swedish study found that the volunteers who used vinegar as an accompaniment with their meals reported higher levels of satiety after eating than those who did avoided this vinegar. Another research featured in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that consuming apple cider vinegar with white bread is more effective and serves two purposes. It can decrease blood sugar levels and increase feelings of satiety.

Brings down calorie intake

Scientists at the Arizona State University found that drinking vinegar with meals can reduce caloric intake by 200 to 275 calories over the entire day, helping in weight loss. You can have this superfood with a starchy meal also.

HOW TO HAVE ACV

There are various ways to include apple cider vinegar in your diet. Mix it with your water, juice or herbs and spices. You can also try this concoction at home: Pour apple cider vinegar, lemon juice and hot water in a glass. Add some ginger, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and raw honey. All these compounds contribute to promote better health.