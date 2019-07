The time before and after any surgical procedure is crucial for all patients. It is important to prepare for surgery physically as well as mentally. But proper recovery after an invasive procedure is more important due to complications and side effects. One of the side effects of surgery is weight gain. It could be the result of certain medications or even the lack of exercise. Or it could be due to a few other reasons. But, whatever the reason, weight loss is necessary too to maintain overall health and fasten the healing process.

In fact, researchers from the University of Delaware say that people who had knee replacement surgery gradually gained a lot of weight after the procedure. The online edition of Osteoarthritis and Cartilage published this study. Doctors will never recommend dieting or exercise immediately after surgery. This can be harmful and can cause serious complications. But you can still keep those extra kilos off with a few necessary adjustments to your diet and lifestyle.

WHY DO WE GAIN WEIGHT AFTER A SURGERY?

Weight gain and loss are common side effects of surgical procedures. Here, let us see why a person gains weight after a surgery.

Your body retains more fluid

After surgery, many people look bloated. Their feet and arm swell significantly. Though this may look like weight gain, it is actually not. Instead, this is due to fluid retention by the body as a result of surgery. This could be due to many reasons. Some intravenous drugs can also cause water retention in the body.

Stress can induce water retention

Stress can trigger hormonal imbalances in the body. It also induces water retention by increasing the level of the anti-diuretic hormone or ADH in the body. Because of this, your kidneys try to conserve the body’s water. This leads to weight gain.

Trauma can be a factor too

It all comes down to water retention. Surgery can cause trauma. And, trauma can cause inflammation. Inflammation induces water retention.

Rest is essential but can cause weight gain

If you have just had surgery, you will have to stay in bed for some time. Even if you are allowed to get up, you have to move slowly. You are physically inactive all the time. While, this is essential for your recovery, you may gain weight because of lack of any physical activity.

WEIGHT LOSS AFTER SURGERY

After any surgical procedure, a good healthy and nutritious diet is a must for fast recovery. Even if you gain weight during this period, most doctors will not allow you to diet. This is because your body needs the essential nutrients to recover fast. But that doesn’t mean that you cannot try to maintain your weight at a healthy level. You just have to be careful about it. Also, always consult a doctor before trying anything new.

Here, we reveal a few tricks that you can use to trick your body into not gaining weight.

Eat every two hours

Plan a small meal every two hours or so. This will keep you full, give you the required nutritional benefits and prevent you from binging on unhealthy snacks. This will aid your weight loss plans.

Have more protein for weight loss

Protein is essential for tissue repair and growth. It also aids faster healing. Have protein rich foods with each meal. Chicken, fish, eggs, low-fat dairy products, nuts, beans and legumes are good choices. Choose baked, steamed, broiled, roasted and grilled meats instead of fried or sautéed. It will build and maintain your muscle mass and keep you full for a longer time. Perfect for weight loss.

Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables contain vitamins and minerals that accelerate the healing process. Spinach, cauliflower, tomatoes, mushrooms and peppers can keep you full and prevent you from overeating. Tomatoes and cucumbers are also good choices. These are healthy foods that do not contribute to weight gain.

Fibre is important for weight loss

If you have had surgery, you might have suffered from constipation. This is a side effect of pain medications and anaesthesia. This can cause bloating. Eat a lot of fibre to ensure better bowel movement. This will help you to maintain a healthy weight. You can add beans, quinoa, whole wheat bread, brown rice, oatmeal and barley to your diet.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water. This will speed up the healing process. Water will also make you feel full and curb hunger pangs. This is good for weight loss. But avoid carbonated and sugary drinks.

Say no to alcohol

Recovery time is often the most difficult time in the entire process. You get bored and feel irritated for no reason. Reaching for a drink can be very easy. But don’t give in to temptation. Stay away from alcohol. This will also help you in your weight loss.

Avoid refined carbs

Avoid foods that contain refined carbohydrates. Stay away from white bread, pasta, sugar, and white rice. These foods can cause cravings. This is not good for weight loss.

Mindful eating will help

Eat mindfully. Focus on the smell and taste of the food. Chew slowly and savour the taste. When you eat, just eat. Don’t play with your phone or watch television. Your whole concentration should be on your food. When you do this, you tend to be healthier in your eating habits. Stop when you feel full.