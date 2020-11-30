Are you new to running? Whether you want to run a marathon or looking for ways to lose weight or be fit, it is never late to include a healthy habit in your daily regime. If weight loss is your target but you don’t see any changes in your body, you might be making some running mistakes. That’s completely normal, almost every runner makes certain mistakes, especially if they are a beginner. However, these simple mistakes can lead to some nasty injuries, which is why you need to know about these and avoid them. Also Read - Walking Vs. Running: Which one is better for weight loss?

Mistake #1: Wrong Shoes

If you are a beginner, chances are you started running with your old trainers. In most cases, trainers don’t provide good support to your foot required for running. The best way out is to buy proper running shoes. It is essential to wear the right kind of shoes to avoid foot or leg injuries. Also Read - Morning vs Evening workouts: Which is more effective?

Mistake #2: Running Too Fast, Too Soon

Many new runners get excited and assume the faster they run, the better it is. But the truth is overrunning may lead to running injuries such as shin splints, runner’s knee or ITB syndrome. You should remember that you have to slowly build up larger runs and ensure that you give yourself time to adjust to the pace. Also Read - Overweight and pregnant: How to manage weight gain during pregnancy

Mistake #3: Over striding

Overstriding is landing with your foot in front of your knee. It is one of the most common mistakes most runners make and one that can lead to several injuries, especially in the knees. Ensure that you land with your foot under your knee and on the middle of your feet, not your heel.

Mistake #4: Not Breathing Properly While Running

Improper breathing while running can cause a lot of health issues and shortness of breath. Make sure you breathe in through your mouth and nose when you’re running. This will allow you to breathe in enough oxygen, which will prevent side stiches.

Mistake #5: Wearing Wrong Running Clothes

What you wear is also extremely important. Some runners tend to wear too much or too little, without keeping in mind the weather conditions. This could result in weather-related illnesses. For example, wearing too many clothes can make you feel far too hot after only a few kilometers. It is best to wear clothes that will maintain a comfortable temperature.

Mistake #6: Poor Body Posture

Do you swing your arms side-to-side while running? If yes, then you are doing it wrong. Poor upper body posture could lead to inefficient breathing and make you uncomfortable. So, you need to keep your hands at waist level and arms at a 90-degree angle, with your elbows on your side. Your arms should swing back and forth. After a while, you might begin to slouch, stick your chest out at this point to maintain a good posture.

Mistake #7: Not Drinking Enough Water

You might not realize but not drinking enough water can have a detrimental effect on your running technique as well as overall health. Dehydration can lead to weaker performance, headaches and even make you feel dizzy. The easy fix is to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water in a day. Don’t forget to rehydrate after you are done with your run.