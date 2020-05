Probiotics are live organisms which are present in your gut naturally can improve your metabolism and may benefit your health in many other ways. © Shutterstock.

Gaining weight during lockdown? Utilizing this period wisely is what you need to do right now. Even though working out is the key, but what can help you boost your weight loss journey are probiotics. Yes, these live organisms which are present in your gut naturally can improve your metabolism and may benefit your health in many other ways. You can actually lose weight by including probiotics in your diet. Also Read - Forget antibiotics, take prebiotic food or probiotics to get rid of acne

What are probiotics and how do they help you lose weight?

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are found in fermented foods and supplements which help your body with a lot of benefits including immune-boosting, inflammation-fighting and metabolism. The prefix ‘pro’ is derived from the fact that they promote better gut health and fend off bad bacteria strains that can change your appetite and cause weight gain. Also Read - A note for parents: It's important to rev up your kid's gut microbiome

Here are the 7 best probiotic foods for weight loss: Also Read - Yogurt : 30 second snack to keep you full

Yogurt

Apart from aiding in weight loss, yogurt may also help in improving bone health and controlling blood pressure. But, keep in mind that not all types of yogurt have live probiotics. In some cases, the live bacteria gets killed during processing. Therefore, make sure to choose yogurt with active or live cultures and always read the label before buying it.

Cold potatoes

Potatoes which are washed, cooked, and cooled are one of the best sources of probiotics. Potatoes which contain resistant starch are good for your gut health and promote weight loss. These indigestible carbohydrates also increase insulin sensitivity.

Kefir

Almost similar to yogurt, Kefir is made from fermented cow’s milk. The kefir grains, that contain yeast and bacteria, ferment milk, produce a healthy drink that works wonders for your gut and weight loss. Kefir has been shown to alleviate gastrointestinal problems and allergies.

Green bananas

The bananas which aren’t fully ripe are green bananas. They are a high source of probiotics and the resistant starch present in them helps the green bananas to promote healthy bacterial flora in your intestines which also aids in weight loss. Green bananas also contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, vitamins, and minerals which are great for your overall health.

Chocolate

It’s a win-win situation for all the chocolate lovers as this sweet treat is not only a delight for your tongue but also helps encourage the growth of healthy gut bacteria. Chocolate have probiotics which protect healthy bacteria as it passes through the stomach, ensuring it’s absorbed in the small intestine. The process also encourages weight loss.

Garlic

Garlic is rich in probiotics and helps to feed and sustain healthy bacteria in the gut. This herb also contains powerful bacteria-boosting properties which may lead to many health benefits including burning excess fat. Raw garlic is the best source of probiotics, but cooked garlic also works.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar which is raw and unfiltered contains probiotics that can help your gut health. It is also a natural diuretic that helps in losing unwanted water weight. To add this to your meal, try pouring a tablespoon to a glass of water or mix it in your salad dressing.