Losing weight is not a piece of cake. This is especially true during lockdown when there is hardly any movement and it gets even more difficult to stay fit. Many people now look for advice from the Internet, magazines, and friends on how to keep up with their fitness requirement and lose weight amidst quarantine. However, though most of the information may be relevant, there are a few dangerous myths which are also doing the rounds. These misconceptions about diet plans and weight loss may shatter your fitness goals and can even lead you to gain extra weight instead of shedding it. Therefore, here we try to bust some common weight loss myths, which will help you save yourself from falling for the fake traps of weight loss. Take a look: Also Read - 5 most common misconceptions about our bodies

Myth: Avoiding carbs is a good strategy for losing weight

Reality: Carbs are essential macronutrients, which are needed to sustain life and supply energy to your brain. However, carbs have earned a bad reputation in the world of fitness due to their tendency to cause weight gain. But not all carbs are unhealthy. There are ‘bad carbs’ and ‘good carbs’. The bad ones contain all sorts of refined and processed foods, like white bread, refined-grain pasta, instant noodles and more which tend to contribute to weight-gain. Whereas good carbs are the ones which are rich in fibre. For example, whole grain products, leafy green vegetables and legumes are high in good carbs. They make you feel full and satiated so that you are less likely to overeat. Therefore, don’t cut out on carbs but choose them wisely. Also Read - World Immunization Week 2019: Top vaccination myths dispelled

Myth: Fats are your enemies

Reality: Just like carbs, there’s a misconception about fats too. Fats can also be classified as good and bad fats. Good fats are very important for your overall health and they work wonders for weight loss. They may seem high on calories, but these are not empty calories. Rather, they are dense in nutrients. Therefore, if you feel full, you would naturally not overeat. Also Read - Top 10 weight-loss myths you need to say goodbye to

Myth: Starving yourself by skipping meals may speed up your weight loss process

Reality: No matter what the diet trends say, starving or skipping your meals has not been a sustainable weight-loss strategy. This happens because you can refrain from food for a certain amount of time, and when you break your fast, you tend to eat anything that comes your way. This leads to overloading of calories. Make sure you eat at regular intervals, which will keep you satiated for longer spells. In case you want to snack on something, grab a fruit or some nuts instead of binging on fried and fattening foods.

Myth: Work out on an empty stomach

Reality: Working out on an empty stomach is not considered healthy as it may lead to muscle loss. Therefore, it is best to munch on something light and nutritious before you get ready to sweat it out in the workout session. Have some easily digestible carbs like banana, almonds, baked eggs and more before an intense exercise regime.

Myth: Don’t snack at all

Reality: Snacking between meals is not a problem and it is very normal to feel hungry every 2-3 hours. It is all about what kind of snack you pick up to eat that affects your weight loss regime. Like, for example, snacking on heavily fried, sugary or ultra-processed food can add on the calories and may lead to excess amount of fat storage in your body. On the other hand, healthy snacks like fruits, nutty trail-mix, oats and protein shakes may help you shed weight by increasing your metabolism.