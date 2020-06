If you want to lose weight, you need to exercise. Regular physical activity will also boost your overall health and mental wellbeing. But unfortunately, many people are using the excuse of lockdown to get out of their daily exercise session. This can be disastrous for not only your waistline but also for your health. According to a study from the Journal of Applied Physiology, just a two-week break from workout can significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, insulin sensitivity and more. Many experts have also found out that chronic stress and anxiety have a close association with obesity. According to a recent study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine,there is a link between light physical exercises and lower stress, better mood and lower body mass index (BMI). So apart from weight loss, exercise will also boost your health, which is a bonus. Also Read - 5-min workout routine to lose weight from your lower body

Here are a few low intensity workouts which will help you lose weight and boost health. And, you can't even use the excuse of space constraint because you can perform these exercises standing in your kitchen while cooking.

Note: Try to walk or jog on the spot for 15 to 45 seconds after every exercise. And don't forget your 5-minute stretch to cool down after you have finished working out.

Rocket jumps

This workout can easily be performed in the kitchen as it just requires you to jump wherever you are standing before moving forward or backwards.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, legs bent and hands on your thighs.

Jump up, driving your hands straight above your head and extend your entire body.

Land softly, reposition your feet and repeat.

For more of a challenge, start in a lower squat position and hold a weight or a bottle of water in both hands at the centre of your chest.

Do 2 sets of 15 to 24 repetitions.

Star jumps

This is another workout that you can perform inside your kitchen even if it is small.

Stand tall with your arms by your side and knees slightly bent.

Jump up, extending your arms and legs out into a star shape in the air.

Land softly, with your knees together and hands by your side.

Keep your abs tight and back straight during the exercise.

Do 2 sets of 15 to 24 repetitions.

Squats

You must be familiar with this exercise as it is one of the most effective workouts for weight loss. Squats just require you to take a sitting position where there is no chair. This is yet another simple exercise to perform with in your kitchen.

As a less energetic alternative, do some squats. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands down by your sides or stretched out in front for extra balance.

Lower yourself by bending your knees until they’re nearly at a right angle, with your thighs parallel to the floor.

Keep your back straight and don’t let your knees extend over your toes.

Do 2 sets of 15 to 24 repetitions.

Tap backs

Here, you just need to put one step forward and then backward. It doesn’t require a bigger space and can be done quickly too.

Take your right leg back and swing both arms forward, then repeat with the opposite leg in a continuous rhythmic movement.

Look forward and keep your hips and shoulders facing forward.

Don’t let your front knee extend over your toes as you step back.

For more of a challenge, switch legs by jumping, remembering to keep the knees soft as you land. Your back heel needs to be off the floor at all times.

Do 2 sets of 15 to 24 repetitions.

Burpees

The burpee is a full body exercise which is used in strength training and weight loss. The basic movement is performed in four steps and known as a “four-count burpee.” Doing this exercise quickly in a lesser number of time can help you keep your weight intact.