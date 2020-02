Many of us are habituated to having a cup of hot tea as soon as get out of the bed. But bed tea isn’t an ideal way to start your day, both for your body and your teeth. Instead drink a glass of warm water. It can do wonders if you are on a weight loss jounery.

Water plays an essential role in our well-being. From good digestion to skin care and even avoiding migraines, merely drinking enough water can fix a lot of health problems. However, experts say the temperature of water you are consuming is critical as well. They say water is most beneficial when it is consumed warm. The ideal temperature is between 120°F and 140°F. Temperatures of 160° or more can scald your taste buds and result in significant burns. If you are trying to lose weight, drinking a glass of warm water in the morning can be helpful. Here are some health benefits of drinking warm water .

Increases your metabolic rate

Drinking warm water increases your body temperature, which, in turn, increases your metabolic rate. An increase in metabolic activity helps the body to burn more calories throughout the day. A glass of warm water with lemon will help your body break down the adipose tissue (or body fat) in your body. As lemon contains pectin fibre, warm water with lemon can also help control food craving.

Aids digestion

Drinking warm water early in the morning helps boost liver and kidney functions. Warm water also helps break down food substances and aid in digestion. It helps keep your digestive organs better hydrated to be able to eliminate waste.

Prevents constipation

Regular bowel movement is important to avoid bloating, abdominal pain and discomfort. Doctors say having warm water in the morning helps regulate bowel movement and prevents constipation. Warm water helps your intestines to contract, and this helps old waste trapped in your intestines to easily pass out of your body. Waste products make your body bloat.

Keeps you hydrated

Staying hydrated is essential for many bodily functions. Water can also help in weight loss by promoting fullness and reducing appetite. As per a common recommendation, an adult should drink eight 8-ounce glasses (about 2 litres) of water a day.

Improves blood circulation

Drinking warm water also helps eliminate accumulated deposits in the nervous system and fat deposits in the body. This in turn, aids blood circulation. Warm water is also relaxing, helps loosen up the muscles, eliminate poor circulation, and improve blood flow.