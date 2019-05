We all know that excessive body weight or obesity comes with a host of health complications like cardiac ailments, diabetes, so on and so forth. But maintaining a healthy weight requires strict dietary discipline and losing weight demands a lot of efforts and persistence. But, not everyone likes to work out regularly or follow a strict diet regimen to battle the bulge. However, this doesn’t mean that they have to live with obesity. There are many small lifestyle factors that can help you in weight loss. Surprisingly, research finds that having a furry friend at home can help you lose weight get rid of many unhealthy habits, alongside offering other health benefits.

In a study conducted at the University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry, it was found babies living in homes with dogs had high levels of two microbes: Ruminococcus and Oscillospira. The levels of these bacteria revved up by twofold in them, revealed study authors. They reduce the risk of obesity and allergic diseases significantly.

Also, having a pet at home can help you avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking. In a study published in the journal Tobacco Control which accounted for 3293 pet owners, the researchers revealed that out of all the participants 21 per cent were regular smokers while 27 per cent lived with smokers. When these participants were informed about the health complications of second hand smoke in animals, 28.4 per cent of all the pet owners quit smoking. On the other hand, 8.7 per cent of the study participants, who were living with smokers, asked their family member to either quit smoking or avoid smoking indoors.

Smoking revs up the chance of insulin resistance which is linked to central obesity (deposition of fat in the abdomen), suggests a growing body of research. Insulin resistance is a condition where your body cannot use the insulin hormone efficiently to convert glucose into energy.

Well, as the findings of these studies suggest, your pet could be your best health buddy. Here, we tell you how your four-legged friend can actually make a difference on the numbers of your weighing scale.

Your dog will motivate you to walk regularly

The health and calorie burning benefits of walking are well-known. However, many of us don’t feel motivated enough to take up this simple workout. Lack of time and energy is used as the most common excuse for skipping a walk. But when you have a dog at home, taking him or her for a walk becomes a necessity, not a choice. So, you end up going for walk on a regular basis. According to a study conducted at the University of Missouri, walking with your dog for 30 minutes can yield more positive results than a gym session for similar duration. The study revealed that if you weigh around 68 kg, a half-an-hour walk with your four-legged friend can help you burn around 135 calories. These numbers can fluctuate depending on your body type and the speed at which you walk.

You’ll love playing with your cat

Unlike a dog, you cannot take your cat out for a walk. However, you can burn calories indoors by playing with your feline friend at home. Cats usually like to chase. Throw a fur ball around your room and let your cat run after it. You can also try competing your cat in chasing the ball. Look for other fun indoor activities with your furry friend that will keep you active, helping you lose weight. Playing hide and seek could be a good option. Staying active through the day can also be instrumental in making your metabolism more efficient. A healthy metabolism is the key to effective calorie burn.

You will end up having healthy snacks

Picture this: You are munching on your favourite chips or sipping an aerated drink while spending a leisurely time on your couch. Your furry friend is staring at you eagerly in anticipation that she will get a share of these tempting treats. But you know that your unhealthy snacks will be more harmful for your furry friend than you. So, it is likely that you will be conscious from the next time and start stocking up on healthy fare. Nuts and fruits are snacks that you can share with your pet without any hesitation or guilt. These will prevent you from loading up on sugar and unhealthy fat, which are considered to be the main culprits behind weight gain. Being rich in water and fibre, fruits keep you full for long, taming your hunger pangs. That’s how mindful snacking helps you in weight loss and living with a four-legged friend encourages you to make healthier food choices.

You will use the stairs instead of a lift

Though there is no law that bans or restricts pets from using an elevator, you might be living in an apartment where a few of your neighbours are allergic to animals. In such a scenario, you may have to use the stairs instead of the lift on many occasions. This situation is a little unfortunate but there is a positive side of this coin too. You will end up losing a lot of weight while climbing those stairs. In a research published in the journal Sports, the researchers noted that those who took stairs walked 80-120 more steps than those who used the lift. The study further revealed that the difference between daily steps among both the groups (those who took stairs and those who used elevators) was more than 5,000.

Your dog will inspire you to work out

Exercise and diet are the two main weapons in your armoury in your battle against the bulge. But if you are the one who likes neither, your dog may work as an inspiration. According to a study published in the journal Obesity, pet owners who were asked to undergo a 12-month-long weight-loss plan said that working out with dogs made their workout regimen more enjoyable. The study accounted for 36 pet owners and 36 people without pets. Though there was not much difference in the average weight loss of both the groups, those who did not have pet admitted that they did not enjoy the weight-loss programme.