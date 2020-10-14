Weight gain around the midsection is fairly common but losing fat from this area can be hard. Excess abdominal fat particularly visceral fat is linked to high blood pressure type 2 diabetes insulin resistance heart disease and even certain cancers. Visceral fat is a type of body fat that’s stored deeper underneath the abdominal muscles around your abdominal organs like the stomach liver and intestines. Exercise alone won’t help get rid of the belly fat. To get a flat stomach you need to eat right exercise regularly get proper sleep and limit stress. Struggling to lose fat around your midsection?