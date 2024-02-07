5 Reasons Why Coconut Oil Is A Healthy Remedy For Weight Loss

Recently, nutritionists have given Coconut oil significant attention, contrary to the earlier notion that it is unsuitable for health. Coconut oil helps lose weight, but it is essential to take a balanced approach. While consuming coconut oil has numerous advantages, it's crucial to remember that it contains saturated fat, which may hurt cardiovascular health without moderation. Below, Dr Manoj Kutteri, Medical Director and CEO at Atmantan Wellness Centre, shares some of the key benefits of coconut oil in helping people lose weight.
A quick energy source: Coconut oil is thought to be metabolised differently from long-chain triglycerides, which are present in many other oils. MCTs may cause the body to turn fat stores into energy more quickly, which could lead to a slight increase in energy expenditure. MCTs are taken up quickly and sent to the liver, where they are quickly transformed into energy. This rapid energy conversion to fuel could result in a slight rise in metabolic rate and energy consumption. But one must be careful, as MCT oil is high in calories, and consuming too much of it can result in a calorie surplus. A more balanced strategy would involve replacing less healthy fats with MCT oil and monitoring total calorie intake.
Appetite Reduction: According to research, MCTs may aid in appetite suppression, which lowers calorie consumption. MCT oils break down differently than long-chain triglycerides, and this quick conversion causes the body to produce more ketones. The production of ketone bodies affects hormones that control your hunger and promote fullness. Consuming coconut oil in moderation may cause your hunger to decrease temporarily. Overindulgence may increase caloric intake, which could counteract suppressive appetite effects.
Improves gut health: Coconut oil has been studied for its benefits in improving gut health. One of the main reasons is because of the medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) found in coconut oil. Because of their well-known antibacterial qualities, MCTs may contribute to preserving a balanced population of gut bacteria. Lauric acid, another ingredient found in coconut oil, has antibacterial qualities and might support a healthy gut flora. Maintaining a regular and functioning microbiota is crucial to contributing to weight loss.
Impact on Metabolism: The role of saturated fats in weight loss is a complex and debated topic within nutrition. According to traditional belief, saturated fats have been leading to recommendations to stop consuming them. However, according to recent research, certain dairy products have been studied for their potential impact on metabolism and appetite regulation. Hence, they are used in moderation for various metabolic conditions, including obesity and diabetes.
Anti-inflammatory properties: Coconut oil mainly contains fatty acids, particularly lauric acid. The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of lauric acid are well-known. Consumption of coconut oil helps to ward off adipose tissue inflammation, which is one of the significant causes of obesity and insulin resistance. The antioxidants found in coconut oil can also help fight against oxidative stress, another contributor to stress and weight gain.