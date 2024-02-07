5 Reasons Why Coconut Oil Is A Healthy Remedy For Weight Loss

The antioxidants found in coconut oil can also help fight against oxidative stress, another contributor to stress and weight gain.

Recently, nutritionists have given Coconut oil significant attention, contrary to the earlier notion that it is unsuitable for health. Coconut oil helps lose weight, but it is essential to take a balanced approach. While consuming coconut oil has numerous advantages, it's crucial to remember that it contains saturated fat, which may hurt cardiovascular health without moderation. Below, Dr Manoj Kutteri, Medical Director and CEO at Atmantan Wellness Centre, shares some of the key benefits of coconut oil in helping people lose weight.