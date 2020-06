If you know the right tricks, you may just be able to get rid of your belly fat effectively. The best and easiest way to do so is to gulp down the right drink in the morning. @Shutterstock

Weight loss is never easy. The more you try, the more disillusioned you get. With the right diet and exercise, you can still lose the required amount of weight. But it is all hard work and you need to have discipline and dedication to lose weight. But there is one area in your body where it is really difficult to lose fat. Yes, we are talking about belly fat. This is the most stubborn area that just refuses to get in shape despite your best efforts. This is also the last area where you lose fat. But if you know the right tricks, this may not be such a task and you may just be able to get rid of your belly fat effectively. The best and easiest way to do so is to gulp down the right drink in the morning. Also Read - Weight loss: Can the colour of your plate influence the numbers on your scale?

Here, we reveal the best morning drinks that will help you lose belly fat. You will be surprised to see the results, which will show in just a few days’ time. Also Read - Want to lose weight fast? Try the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet

Jeera or Cumin Water

Cumin or jeera is a wonder spice that is commonly found in most Indian kitchens. Jeera infused water boosts metabolism and digestion and helps you lose weight fast. It is also very effective if you are trying to get rid of your belly fat. This is a low-calorie drink that suppresses your hunger and prevents you from overeating. Just add one tablespoon of cumin seeds to a glass of water and leave it overnight. On an empty stomach the next morning, strain the water and drink it. You will be surprised with the results. Also Read - Weight loss: Have a cup of green tea daily to shed your excess kilos

Saunf or Fennel Water

Fennel or saunf has been chewed as a digestive after meals since time immemorial in India. It is also used in many traditional remedies. This spice comes with a range of health benefits including detoxifying the body, which aids in weight loss. Just add a tablespoon of fennel seeds to a glass of water and leave it overnight. Strain the water in the morning and have it on an empty stomach. This will melt away your belly fat.

Ajwain or Carom Water

This spice stimulates digestion and promotes absorption of food. This makes it difficult for your body to accumulate fat. Just soak two tablespoons of dry roasted Ajwain seeds to a cup of water and keep it overnight. Strain the water and drink it on an empty stomach in the morning to lose belly fat.

Lemon Honey Water

Lemon comes packed with antioxidants and vitamin C. This drink too boosts metabolism and digestion. If you have it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach, it will help you burn away your belly fat. It will also energise and rejuvenate you. Just squeeze the juice of a lemon in a glass of lukewarm water, add a teaspoon of honey to it and your drink is ready. This is the perfect weight loss drink to kickstart your day.

Green Tea

This is a healthy beverage packed with antioxidants. It offers many health benefits and one of them is weight loss. A cup of green tea early in the morning can help you lose your belly fat. It will suppress your appetite and prevent you from overeating later on during the day. Have it without sugar and you will be surprised to see the difference in just a few days’ time. Be don’t overdo it. Two cups of this beverage is more than enough as more than this may lead to calcium loss from your bones.