5 Mindful Eating Tips That Can Help With Weight Loss

5 Mindful Eating Tips That Can Help You Lose Weight

Research shows that people consume 30 per cent less food when they eat with the other hand.

Weight can be reduced by making slight lifestyle changes and without following strict diets. Mindful eating is necessary as it identifies and copes with your emotions and physical sensations. It treats several conditions, including eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and various food-related behaviours. In addition, mindful eating also helps in reducing weight. That's why today we are telling you five methods of mindful eating, which will also help you lose weight.

Eat Without Distraction: Consider how often you scroll through your social media feed while eating dinner. This number may go above 50. However, a study in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that people who used their phones while eating ate about 11 per cent more. When your mind is focused on something other than your food, your attention gets divided into two parts, which makes you eat more. Also, people who use their phones while eating do not enjoy eating and get distracted while eating. That's why never use a mobile while eating food. Use Ceramic Or Steel Plates: Plates of ceramic, steel etc., should always be used at home. By doing this, you know how much you are eating. One study found that when participants ate from a ceramic plate instead of a paper plate, they viewed it as a meal rather than a snack. Due to this, they could not eat more calories in the next meal. Because after eating snacks on the ceramic plate, they seemed to have lunch. Eating On The Ground: It sounds simple, but think how often you eat on the go. Recent research found that people eat 5 per cent more while walking. So people nowadays need more time to eat at the kitchen table. But sitting down is part of mindful eating. Eating while sitting helps you focus on your meal. So eating on the ground instead of at the table would be better. Chew While Eating Smaller Bites:If you eat big bites, then it becomes easier to stop yourself. But, conversely, experts say it is easier to detect your body's subtle 'I am full' signals when you eat small bites at a slow pace. That is, if someone chews and eats small bites, it can help reduce weight. Use Opposite Hand While Eating: This may sound strange to you. But with the hand, you usually work with, hold the spoon in the other hand. By doing this, you eat fewer calories. Research shows that people consume 30 per cent less food when they eat with the other hand.

Conclusion

Apart from this, eating with focus, enjoying food, and satisfying the mind and heart are also ways of mindful eating. If you also eat in these ways, you will eat much less, which will also help reduce weight.

TRENDING NOW

RECOMMENDED STORIES