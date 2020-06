Squats work on the quads, hamstrings, and glutes, especially at the top.

Who doesn’t want toned legs and hips? Whether you are looking for weight loss or increasing muscle mass, strength training the lower body is the best way to get the desired result. The right exercises will not only help tone up your entire lower area but also provide more stability for every movement you do. Today, we bring to you a 5-min workout routine that can help lose weight from your thighs, legs and hips. This workout routine consists of five exercises, which include: Also Read - Try these 3 bed stretches to ease body ache while working from home

Bridge

This is a great warm-up exercise to kick off this routine. Bridge works on strengthening and losing weight from your butt muscles and hamstrings. Also Read - Best exercises for burning calories and losing weight

How to Also Read - Weight loss tips: Floor exercises for older adults to stay fit during lockdown

To begin, lie on your back with your head resting on the floor.

Keep your arms straight at your sides with your palms on the floor and bend your knees so that your heels are directly under your knees.

Slowly raise your hips towards the ceiling by curling up your lower back, middle back, and then upper back.

Once you’re up in the air, take a deep breath in, squeezing the glutes.

Then, exhale as you slowly roll down one vertebra at a time.

Repeat 10 times.

Squats

Squats work on the quads, hamstrings, and glutes, especially at the top.

How to

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointing forward.

Pull your naval in towards your spine, and then squat by bending at your knees and reaching your glutes back as if you’re sitting in a chair.

Press down through your heels and then stand back up.

Repeat this 10 times.

Squat into side-leg lift

This variation from a basic squat will fire up your hamstrings, quads and gluteus maximus, while focusing on the side hip during the leg lift.

How to

To perform this, first do a squat.

Then, as you stand up extend the right leg out to the right and lift it up as high as the hip to work the outer right hip and thigh.

Place the foot back down and lower into a squat.

Repeat 10 times.

Then perform on the other side (performing as leg lift with the left leg).

Single leg deadlift

Single-leg deadlifts work on all the major muscles in your lower body, the hamstrings, gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, ankles, and the core.

How to

Standing upright, balance on the right foot.

Extend the left leg behind you, and lean your torso forward reaching your arms towards the floor, allowing your left leg to lift up towards the ceiling behind you.

Keep the leg straight and squeeze the left glute at the top.

Then lower the leg back down towards the ground and bring your torso up to center.

Repeat 10 times, then switch sides.

Back lunge and lift

Backward lunges are best for your glutes hamstrings, and quads and are much easier to perform than the regular lunges.

How to