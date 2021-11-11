30-Minute Annihilation Workout To Burn Fat

Make sure you warm-up with light cardio and dynamic stretches before you start this 30-minute annihilation workout.

For those who want to lose fat, here's an intense workout program that combines several different strategies into helping you maximize calorie expenditure and that too in 30 mins. Annihilation means the state or fact of being completely destroyed and this workout is going to destroy you in 30 mins.

Fitness expert Mukul Nagpaul, founder of PMF Training, shared the following circuits in which you will perform one movement for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds and straight away move to the next movement. This way you will perform 10 mins of this circuit and repeat it for 2 more times.

Make sure you warm-up with 5- 10 minutes of light cardio, then dynamic stretches (leg swings, arm circles, etc.). After the workout, do not forget to cool down with light cardio (walking, etc.) to bring down the heart rate, and then stretch.

Inchworm

Begin standing at the back edge of the mat.

Hinge your body forward and walk your hands out in front of you along the floor, keeping your feet in place.

Continue walking your arms out past the plank position.

Start walking your feet toward your hands in small steps.

Continue inching your body up until your feet meet your palms, then repeat the movement

Frog squats

Stand upright with feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Hold hands in front of your body at arm's length.

Begin exercise by pushing hips back while bending at the knees into a squat. Be sure your knees are perpendicular to your feet at all times, do not let them come forward.

Squat down until your thighs are parallel to the ground and your fingers can touch the floor, inhale while doing so. Exhale as you push yourself back up to standing position.

Burpees

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides.

Begin exercise by bending knees and lowering hips down while simultaneously placing your hands on the ground and kicking your feet behind you as you drop to the ground.

Next, with your body barely touching the ground in the down position of a push-up, arch your back up so that your arms become straight.

Finally, "snap" your feet forward as you push yourself off the ground and stand up tall. This completes one rep.

Single leg Jackknife

Lay down on the ground with your back flat and your arms over top of your head.

Keep your legs straight.

Lift your left leg up off the ground and as you bring your arms forward and lift your upper body up off the ground using your abs.

Don't round your back as you sit up.

Hold for a half second at the top and then lower yourself back down.

Alternate which leg you raise each time.

Mountain climbers

Assume a standard push-up position with arms straight. Hands should be placed below shoulders but just outside of shoulder-width.

Your body should now form a straight line from your heels to your head. This is the starting position.

Begin exercise by lifting your right foot off the ground and bringing your knee as close to your chest as possible. Hold for a moment, then touch foot to the ground. Next, return foot to starting position.

Russian twists

Sit down on your backside and lift legs so that they are off the ground, but parallel to the floor.

Keep torso slightly tilted backward (focus on making your abs work to hold you up) and hold arms straight out in front of you with palms together. This is the starting position.

Both these movements should be done simultaneously...Begin exercise by bringing your right leg up to your chest while keeping left leg parallel to the ground. Now rotate your torso to the right side(bent leg side), pause then rotate back to the center.

Do the same movement on the other side.

Plyometric Lunge

Start by standing with feet shoulder width apart. Next, step forward with your right foot. This is the starting position.

Begin exercise by lowering body down until your forward thigh (right thigh) is parallel to the ground and back knee is almost touching the ground. As soon as you reach this point, explode back up and alternate leg positions in the air.

As you land drop back down into the lunge and then explode back up and switch feet positions again. Keep doing this for the desired reps.

High knee

Stand tall with arms at your side and feet shoulder-width apart.

Begin exercise by raising your left knee up toward your chest as high as you can. Step forward as you lower leg back down.

Repeat with right knee, alternating back and forth while walking.

Plank to push up

Get down on the ground on the ground in plank position (only forearms and toes touching the ground).

Make your body into a straight line.

Lift your left forearm off the ground and place your left hand down.

Do the same with your right arm.

Push up so that you are now in push-up position with your arms locked out.

Now place your left forearm back on the ground followed by your right.

Running

Run as fast as you can for 40 seconds

Remember, one movement is for 40 seconds, followed by 20-second rest before moving to the next movement.