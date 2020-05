Chocolate milkshake too can help you lose weight. But the catch is do not use sugary milk chocolate

One of the delightful reasons why everyone waits for this hot weather is drool-worthy summer treats. Be it milkshakes or cold drinks, people love binging on their favourite refreshing beverages. However, the one thing that makes most summer drinks come under the unhealthy food list is the high sugar content. Luckily, milkshakes are considered as a healthy drink, if you don’t add refined sugar. In fact, some studies say milkshakes can aid weight loss by keeping you fuller for longer between meals. So, if you love milkshakes, try different recipes during this lockdown without worrying about your weight. But also keep in mind that the key to maintaining healthy weight or losing extra kilos is eating home-cooked food and controlling the portions. Also Read - Weight loss diet: Should you ditch dairy products to shed those extra kilos?

How can too much sugar ruin your diet?

Sugar comes with 4 calories per gram but provides no nutrients in return. As sugar has not much function to perform inside your body, it gets collected in the form of fat which leads to weight gain. Apart from gaining extra kilos, sudden sugar spikes can also increase your blood sugar levels. However, moderate intake of sugar may not cause much harm to your body. So, to satisfy your sweet tooth, you can replace unhealthy refined sugar with healthy substitutes like natural sugars found in fruits, jaggery, dates, or honey. Castor sugar or coconut sugar are also safer alternatives. Also Read - Weight loss: Add cucumber to your diet to shed your extra kilos

Below are three healthy milkshake recipes that you can try at home with easily available ingredients to lose weight without compromising on your taste. Also Read - Weight loss tips: Eat a high-protein breakfast and you’ll start to see the results soon

Honey and Walnut milkshake

Honey is a great substitute for sugar, especially when you are trying to lose weight. Walnuts are extremely nutritious and rich in fibre which helps in weight loss. To make this recipe healthier, you can add some protein powderin it too.

How to make it

Blend 2 tsp honey, 2 tbsp walnuts, 1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese or yogurt, 3 tbsp protein powder and 1/3 cup cold water together until the mixture turns smooth.

Add some ice cubes to make it thicker.

Pour it in a container and serve.

Banana and carrot milkshake

It can serve as a low-calorie, nutritious milkshake to feast on when you are on a weight-loss diet. Carrots are rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals. They are also naturally sweet and therefore, no added sugar is required in this recipe.

How to make it

Blend a banana, 2 tbsp shredded carrots, 1 tbsp yogurt (greek preferably), ½ cup milk, 1½ cup heavy whipping cream, and 1 tsp honey together.

Add some ice cubes to make it thicker.

Pour it in a container and serve.

Chocolate milkshake

Yes, chocolate milkshake too can help you lose weight. But the catch is do not use sugary milk chocolate, instead use dark chocolate for preparing milkshake. Dark chocolate is healthy and promotes weight loss.

How to make it