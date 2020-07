Why do you exercise? The answer may be to lose or gain weight, sculpt your body, or build stamina. Whatever your goal is, keep doing it. Exercise not just helps with weight loss, but it can boost your mood, relieve stress, improve memory, and reduce the risk of diseases. In short, it will keep you in fine fettle. Also Read - Don't let the monsoon dampen your weight loss goals: 5 best indoor exercises to burn fat

If you’re looking for the best exercises to lose weight, you’re in the right place. With so many options out there, it could be confusing for you to get started. While all forms of exercise can get your heart pumping and burn calories, there are a few that are very effective for weight loss. Below are the three best exercises that can give you the results you want. But remember there is no shortcut to weight loss unless you are going under the knife. Weight loss is a gradual process and it requires a whole lot of patience. Keep these things in mind before you start your journey. So, let’s get started – Also Read - Easy floor workouts to lose stubborn back fat at home

Cardio

Cardio is an important part of any exercise routine, but doing just cardio is not enough for achieving your weight loss goals. This exercise is great for elevating your heart rate and burning calories, but if you want to get better results, you need to include exercises that build your muscles too. There are different types of cardio workouts, such as biking, jogging, walking and dancing. If you have any injury that limits you from doing a high-impact movement, don’t worry, you can opt for low-impact cardio, it is equally beneficial. Also Read - Lose weight as you cook: 5 kitchen exercises to shed those extra kilos

When it comes to losing weight, compound low-impact exercises such as squats, inchworms, modified burpees and marchers are the best, say trainers. This is because these movements involve multiple major muscle groups, resulting in max calorie burn.

Strength training

Cardio along with strength training is an effective way to lose weight. You can perform strength training, with your own bodyweight or lifting weights. It can help you lose fat while building muscle mass. And the more muscle you have in your body, the more calories you will burn every day. Better metabolism then can lead to healthy weight loss. Strength training usually involves using dumbbells or weight machines, but you can still build strength without equipment. Best strength training exercises include bodyweight squats, crunches, pushups, walking lunges, dumbbell rows (you can use a gallon milk jug), plank, jumping Jacks.

Compound movements

There are multi-joint movements that work multiple muscle groups at the same time. For example, squat is a compound exercise that engages many muscles including the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, glutes, lower back, and core. Compound exercises can also be done by combining two exercises at one time to target even more muscles (for example, a lunge with a bicep curl)

Similarly, you can combine cardio with strength exercises to burn calories while building strength. Mixing in both weights and cardio interval training can also help in building bone density and strengthening your cardiovascular system, say experts.

Besides exercise, it is important to cut your calorie intake and manage your macronutrient ratios. Also, you need to have plenty of protein to help rebuild muscles after exercise, especially after strength training.