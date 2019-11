Everyone is thorough with the BMI concept—it’s calculated with weight and height. So, it’s understandable why and how weight and height are associated. As per our height, our BMI value tells if our weight is within the limit or not. If not, then we have to crush ourselves in gym to shed those extra pounds. While some people are able to do it quickly, some are not given the amount of efforts put in is the same. Are you short-heighted and often find your weighing scale not moving much despite in efforts at the gym or eating the proper balanced-diet? If yes, you must now know that shorter people have tougher time in losing weight as compared to tall ones. Surprising isn’t it? Well, we tell you why.

Experts believe that shorter people should consume lesser calories as compared to their tall friends if all other factors are the same. It’s because they will find it difficult to lose those calories. So, unfortunately, even if the amount of time and efforts you and your tall friend puts in maintaining a toned body, he might be able to eat a little more and lose more weight than you. Consuming lesser calories to lose or maintain weight can be make the weight loss journey a lot harder for short people.

Why weight loss for shorter people is harder?

The reason is taller people have more muscle mass and thus they have better metabolism. This helps them to burn more calories in lesser time. Taller people are born with more muscles mass and unfortunately, there’s no one to blame for that! If you are lean (which means you have lean muscle mass), your body burns more calories while at rest. So more the lean muscle mass, better the metabolism and more the calorie-intake.

In a way, it’s near to an ideal deal for taller people. However, physical activity does play an important role here. But it won’t be as tough as for short people. The less weight you start with, tougher it is to lose it. Therefore, the last 5 kgs in your weight journey are harder to lose than first five when you started working out.

Another issue that short people often face is hanging out with a taller partner or a friend. So, for instance, let’s assume that you and your best friend have five to six inches difference in your height. If you both go and eat a plate of chole bhature, the extra calories will hinder your weight loss plan more than your tall friend. If you decide to party with tall people, just keep it in mind that what they can eat without gaining weight, may be you cannot. It’s tough but try!

Weight loss tips for short people

No matter how tough it’s for short people, never underestimate the power of a healthy lifestyle. If you have better eating habits and sleep pattern that your tall friend, you might be able to burn equal or more calories than him. Also, if in case you have higher lean muscle mass, you too can burn more calories.

Make sure you indulge in more weight lifting. Building strength with it will help you have more muscle mass and more muscle mass means burning more calories.

Calculate your calorie requirement with a calculator (by outing your weight, gender, height and age) and stick to the exact number. However, make sure you don’t starve yourself and your calories are distributed properly all through the day. Listen to you body, it knows how much you need to eat.