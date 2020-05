Who doesn’t want to have a toned body, with perfectly shaped and sculpted hips? But maintaining a healthy weight is something that is easier said than done. The lockdown has made it even harder as your movements have been restricted. While a balanced diet and regular exercise is the key to losing weight, some fats on your body may not go away easily. Especially that fat on your hip would give you a hard time. We have some home workouts which may work wonders for your hips. These easy-to-do exercises can help tone the muscles in and around your hips and core. Below we have listed the 4 best ways to work on your hip muscles during the quarantine. Also Read - 5 exercises to stretch out your glutes

Squats

Squats are a form of versatile exercise that targets many muscles present in your lower body area. You can do squats with just using your body weight. Once you become a pro in it, you may also try it and make it more challenging by holding a dumbbell in your hands or a kettlebell with both hands, while doing a squat. Also Read - Here's how duck walk exercise increases flexibility of your body

Stand with your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart.

For bodyweight squats, you can put your arms out in front of you for balance.

Engage your core, keep your back straight, spine tall, and lower yourself until your thighs are parallel with the floor.

Pause with your knees over, but not beyond, your toes.

Exhale and stand back up.

Perform 10 to 15 repetitions.

Side lunges

Usually called a lateral lunge, the side lunge is a variation of forward lunge. This exercise focuses more on the outer thigh and hip area.

How to

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

With your body tall, core engaged, and eyes facing forward, take a wide step to the right and squat down.

Lower your body until the right thigh is parallel to the floor.

Then push off with the left foot and return to center.

Perform this move, alternating sides, 12 to 16 times.

Fire hydrants

This exercise targets your glutes, hip area and even uses your core muscles to attain stability. Try using a mat for this workout if you have issues with your knees.

How to

Get on your hands and knees, with your knees and feet hip-width apart and your palms on the floor.

Keep your gaze looking slightly ahead and down.

Engage your core, lift your right knee off the floor, and rotate it out to the side and up. Your knee should stay bent the entire time.

Pause at the top, then lower your leg to the starting position.

Complete 10 repetitions with the right leg before repeating with the left.

Wall sits

Wall sits are also called wall squats. They work wonders for your thighs, hips, and lower abs. They can also help in building core strength.

How to