Weight Loss Tips: 5 Fat Burning Smoothies To Shed Kilos In A Week

Smoothies are a great way to get your daily dose of fruits, vegetables, and protein. They can also help you lose weight by boosting your metabolism and keeping you feeling full. Here are five fat-burning smoothie recipes that can help you shed kilos in a week:
Papaya Smoothie
If you know the benefits of adding papaya to your diet when trying to lose weight, you are the real winner. Papaya smoothie is not only packed with nutrients but is also a great drink that can aid in effective weight loss. To make this smoothie you need:
Papaya cut into cubes
Ice
Flax seeds
No fat milk/water
Add all the ingredients to a blending jar and process it, till everything mixes well and forms into a nice textured smoothie. Pour this into a glass and enjoy it as an alternative to your regular high-calorie breakfast.
If you have not yet tried this smoothie, then it is a must-try recipe. This smoothie is packed with antioxidants and fiber, which can help you burn fat and keep you feeling full. To make this yummy smoothie, you need:
Mixed berries
Unsweetened almond milk
Greek yogurt
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
Add all the ingredients to a blending jar and process it, till everything mixes well and forms into a nice textured smoothie. Voila, your fat-burning smoothie is ready to serve.
Green Matcha Smoothie
One of the famous superfoods in the weight diet chart is greens, why not try a smoothie that has the greens in it? Matcha is great for weight loss, and this recipe will be about the matcha smoothie. It's high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which can help you boost your metabolism and lose weight.
Take a blending jar and add matcha green tea powder, cubes of banana, avocado cubes, honey, and some ice. Add the required amount of skimmed milk and process it well. Drink this smoothie after a workout to help your body lose weight effectively.
For some reference, watch this video:
Banana Smoothie
A yummy, easy, and delicious cup of banana smoothie is all that you need when trying to lose weight. For this recipe you need:
Yogurt
Banana
Pumpkin seeds
Water
Honey
Add all the ingredients to your blending jar and mix everything well. Pour the smoothie into a glass and enjoy this drink. It is rich in fiber, which helps keep your body full, thus promoting weight loss.
For some extra weight loss, try and add as much of cardio exercises to your routine as possible.