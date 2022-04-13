Weight Loss Tips: 5 Fat-Burning Ayurvedic Herbs That Will Help You Lose Weight Fast

From black pepper to ginger, we have a list of seven easily available herbs that will melt your fat like crazy. Check them out!

Getting rid of extra kilos can be challenging. It may take months to burn off those fats and get back to shape. But, what if we tell you that some amazing Ayurvedic herbs can be added to your favourite dishes that will burn your fats like crazy? Yes, herbs and spices which are easily available in your kitchen can boost your metabolism and help your body burn fat more quickly. Here are 7 such powerful fat-burning Ayurvedic herbs that can help shed off those extra kilos you are carrying.

Herbs For Weight Loss

Turmeric

Rich in curcumin, turmeric is one of the most commonly found spices in any Asian kitchen, but did you know that this bright yellow-coloured spice is great for boosting weight loss? Yes, a pinch of this spice to your daily diet can boost your body metabolism which plays a very important role in weight loss. Turmeric increases body heat, which, in turn, can boost metabolism. Turmeric is also a great source of anti-oxidant which is again good for weight loss. You can add this spice to a glass of warm milk, smoothies or to your vegetables.

Cinnamon

Another great spice for weight loss is cinnamon. This amazing herb has features that help in balancing blood sugar levels. This in return helps in keeping the body full and helps in curbing cravings. You can add this spice to your oatmeal, chai or tea, a warm glass of milk or just have it with plain yoghurt to enjoy the benefits of this spice.

Cumin

Cumin or what we often call jeera, is another great spice for weight loss. Cumin seeds can burn off the calories faster by increasing the speed of metabolism and improving digestion. And science says that when the metabolism rate and digestion are healthy, weight loss happens automatically. So, how can you use cumin for weight loss? Take 2 tablespoons of cumin seeds and soak it overnight in water, the next morning strain this water and drink it empty stomach. This helps in preventing bloating and the formation of gas.

Ginger

Used for over years in Ayurveda, gingers can be your best friend when you are trying to lose weight. This herb can help in decreasing inflammation, promote digestion and also help in curbing appetite. These properties of ginger can promote weight loss.

Black Pepper

Another spice that can triple your weight loss process is black pepper. Black peppers are rich in some of the most important nutrients such as Vitamins A, C, and K, minerals. It is also loaded with healthy fatty acids that works great as a natural metabolic booster which makes it a storehouse of uncountable health benefits, including weight loss.

(Disclaimer: The remedies/tips mentioned in this article may sometimes cause unwanted reactions especially in people with underlying conditions or react to certain medications. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.)

