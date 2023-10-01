Weight Loss Tip Of The Day: Never Drink Green Tea On An Empty Stomach if You Want to Lose Weight

Over 3,000 years ago, the Indian subcontinent gave birth to the traditional medical practice known as Ayurveda. It is predicated on the idea that the body functions as a whole and that wellness results from a harmonious union of the mind, body, and spirit. Today, people follow Ayurveda to not only stay healthy but also to lose weight effectively. Know why? This traditional method of medicine comes with no side effects unless you overdo it.

In this series of Ayurvedic healthy tips for losing weight, we will tell you about where you are going wrong on your weight loss journey. To begin with, we will take up the most common beverages that can effectively help a person get rid of accumulation in the body -- yes, we are talking about green tea.

Green Tea On Empty Stomach: What Ayurveda Has to Say

Due to its numerous health advantages, green tea has been a common beverage for many years. It has been demonstrated that eating foods high in antioxidants improves heart health, reduces inflammation, and speeds up metabolism.

Ayurveda, however, advises against drinking green tea on an empty stomach. This is due to green tea's tannin content, which can irritate the stomach lining and result in digestive issues. Green tea can also increase gastric acid production, which can potentially cause digestive pain.

It is advisable to consume green tea after a small meal if you plan to do so. This will shield your stomach and guard against any digestive issues.

Here are some other tips for drinking green tea safely:

Avoid consuming green tea after midnight because it can disrupt your sleep. Before consuming green tea, consult your doctor if you are expecting or nursing. Before consuming green tea, consult your doctor if you have any health issues, such as high blood pressure or anxiety.

In general, green tea is a nutritious beverage with a wide range of possible health advantages. It's crucial to drink it responsibly and to avoid doing so while you're hungry.

