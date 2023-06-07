Weight Loss Surgery: Thinking Of Getting A Bariatric Surgery? Read This First!

Obesity is a common health problem that is now becoming common even among the younger generation. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, approximately 5% of adults in India were classified as obese. Obesity is one of the root causes of some of the significant health conditions like cardiovascular ailments, diabetes and even orthopaedic issues. With the advancement in medical infrastructure, bariatric surgery has evolved as a life-changing procedure that can help individuals struggling with obesity achieve significant and sustained weight loss.

We spoke to Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Director, Minimal Access, GI and Bariatric Surgery, CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, to understand more about what a patient must know before going for bariatric surgery. Scroll down to know what the doctor has to say.

What You Should Know About Weight Loss Surgeries

However, before embarking on this transformative journey, it is crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of what to expect. These include:

Thorough Evaluation And Preparation

Before undergoing bariatric surgery, a thorough evaluation is necessary. This typically involves consultations with various healthcare professionals, including a bariatric surgeon, nutritionist, chest physician, cardiologist, physician and psychologist. They will assess the medical history of the patient, evaluate the willingness for surgery, and provide guidance on pre-operative preparations. This may also involve lifestyle modifications, dietary changes, and psychological counselling to ensure that the patient is physically and mentally prepared for the procedure.

Know the Different Types of Bariatric Procedures

There are several types of bariatric procedures, each with its own benefits and considerations. The most common procedures include Mini Gastric bypass, gastric sleeve, Roux en Y Gastric Bypass and intragastric balloon. Understanding the differences between these procedures, their mechanisms of action, and potential risks and benefits is crucial. Consultation with a bariatric surgeon will help determine the most suitable procedure based on your individual circumstances and goals.

Lifestyle Changes

Bariatric surgery is not a quick fix or a standalone solution. It requires a lifelong commitment to adopting healthy lifestyle changes. Following surgery, one will need to adhere to a specific diet, including portion control and nutrient-dense foods. Regular exercise, adequate hydration, and adherence to follow-up appointments with the healthcare team are essential for long-term success. Understanding and embracing these lifestyle changes before surgery will contribute to improved outcomes.

Know The Potential Risks

As with any surgical procedure, bariatric surgery carries risks and potential complications. These can include infections, bleeding, blood clots, leaks, digestive issues, and nutrient deficiencies. It is crucial to have a comprehensive discussion with the surgeon about the potential risks and complications associated with the chosen procedure. Understanding these risks allows for informed decision-making and realistic expectations.

Emotional And Psychological Support

Bariatric surgery is not only a physical transformation but also an emotional and psychological journey. It is common to experience a range of emotions, including excitement, anxiety, and even depression, throughout the process. Seeking emotional and psychological support is essential. Engaging with support groups, attending counselling sessions, and building a strong support system with family and friends can significantly contribute to a positive surgical experience and successful long-term weight management.

Bariatric surgery can be a life-changing option for individuals struggling with chronic obesity. However, it is important to approach it with thorough knowledge and understanding. Knowing what to expect before undergoing bariatric surgery, including the evaluation process, different procedures available, commitment to lifestyle changes, potential risks, and emotional support, will help make the right decisions and set realistic expectations.

