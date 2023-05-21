Weight Loss: How To Burn 1300 Calories In A Day Without Exercising?

Yes, it is possible to lose weight without even touching those heavy weights at the gym. Check the mantra below.

Weight loss is a process, one cannot achieve that perfect figure without dedicating a proper amount of time and effort. But what comes to mind when we talk about weight loss? Dumbells, gym yoga mats and calorie deficit diet. The mantra to lose weight is by burning the maximum amount of calories every day, which is something that you think can only be done when you are exercising. But what if we tell you that you can burn 1300 calories every day without even exercising?

How To Lose Weight Without Exercising?

From scrubbing to mopping to vacuuming, house cleaning can speed up your body's ability to burn calories and lose weight effectively. So if you are trying to shed those extra kilos, then this article will help you find another way to burn 1300 calories without even exercising.

Clean your house daily. Studies say that cleaning a house including a living room, one bedroom and a kitchen can help burn up to 830 calories which is equivalent to one hour and 30 minutes of HIIT. In the case of a bigger house, cleaning three bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen, a single cleaning session can help in burning up to 1311 calories. Also, if you are cleaning just three rooms and a kitchen you will end up burning up to 276 calories, equivalent to jogging for less than 40 minutes. It is also advised to use squatting and lunging posture while cleaning the house deeply. This works grat for your muscles around your butt area and legs. Go for a walk every morning and evening (after dinner). This helps in increasing your body's metabolism rate, which contributes to weight loss. Try to use the stairs instead of taking the elevator. This is a great exercise for your legs (especially your inner thighs).

The mantra to lose weight without exercising is by adding as many movements to your daily routine as you can. Staying active is important. Walk while you are talking over the phone. Wash your clothes sometimes without using the machine.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned above are for general information purposes only and should not be considered professional medical advice. Make sure you always consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet or daily routine.

