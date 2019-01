Aquatic Therapy refers to a range of exercises and movements in water that helps deal with a variety of health problems. Throughout their lifetime, women experience fluctuations in their hormones that tend to raise various health concerns. During puberty, hormones can start to act up and lead to imbalances that can affect one’s health and appearance. Similarly, later on in life, pregnancy and pre and post-menopausal problems can play havoc with your hormones. For those suffering from PCOS, weight gain poses a huge challenge.

How Aquatic Therapy can help women

“Aquatic Therapy is helpful for women who are in need of pre and postnatal care, those suffering from hormonal imbalance like PCOS, pre and post-menopausal issues, osteoporosis and other joint problems and metabolic disorders. Since the weight of your body in water is approximately 1/10th of that on land, exercising in water is easier. The buoyancy of water helps in reducing the effects of gravity and decreases the pressure on your joints. Water is 600-700 times more resistive than air and it aids in strengthening weakened muscles. Moreover, warm water helps you relax by increasing blood supply to sore and tight muscles, thereby decreasing pain. The uniform pressure of water plus water buoyancy provides support to the body and helps improve balance, ” explains Dr Amit Kohli, Co-founder and Chief Physiotherapist, AquaCentric Therapy, Mumbai.

Aquatic exercises improve insulin sensitivity and help reduce cholesterol and visceral fat. The organs within a woman’s pelvis (uterus, bladder and rectum) are held in place by ligaments and muscles known as the pelvic floor. If these support structures are weakened by over-stretching; the pelvic organs can bulge (prolapse) from their natural position into the vagina causing health issues. Aquatic therapy helps strengthen the pelvic floor and address lifestyle factors.

Different types of Aquatic Therapies

Within the sphere of aquatic therapy, there are various techniques that help in muscle relaxation, stress relief and circulation. Ancient Japanese therapies such as WATSU (Water Shiatsu) and Ai-Chi are passive and active relaxation techniques that are practised on everyone including infants, adults, senior citizens and the differently abled. Those in physical pain or under stress can also relax with WATSU. Ai-Chi, a gentle form of exercise, is highly recommended for arthritic cases, joint stiffness, balance and motor control. Since endorphins, or so called happy hormones are released, it plays a key role in uplifting your mood.