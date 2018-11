Ask any bride-to-be what her ultimate goal is before her wedding day and she is likely to list weight loss as one of her goals. It’s not uncommon to find brides-to-be line up at gyms and fitness centres for weight loss programs or take up some new yoga or kickboxing class in an effort to lose weight. But in the frenzy, they forget to take care of their own health and end up exerting themselves before their wedding. Here are some tips by dietician Nishi Grover to keep in mind before you join a gym:

A visit to the doctor: Before any workout plan, visit a doctor, especially if you haven’t been physically active. You can seriously damage your body. Your blood pressure and vitals should be normal before starting.

Planning your schedule: You should start your fitness schedule four to five months before your wedding day. It is important to lose weight gradually and let your body adapt to the change. You could pace up training 2 weeks before the wedding day. You could even start 6 weeks before so you can tone key muscles.

Setting real goals: You can’t change your basic body type. You should concentrate on making your body shape look at flattering as possible and highlight your best parts. Don’t aim to look like an actress.

Keep hydrated: When you exercise, you lose many essential salts and water. Drink enough fluids to replenish your lost stock. Water helps the body shed toxins and keeps you from over snacking.

Warming up and cooling down: Before exercise, you must warm up. It prepares the body for exercising mentally and physically. It can prevent injuries and help you get the best of your work out. Make sure your warm up is for a minimum of 5 minutes.